NHS Creates Plans to Deploy Covid Booster Jab Starting in September | Coronavirus

The· NHS Has been planning a Covid Jab Booster program to deploy a third shot of the vaccine to millions of the UK’s most vulnerable people since September.

The move follows tentative advice on health services from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization and prepares a two-stage fall booster program while waiting for the summer final decision on whether to continue.

Public health officials need more rounds of Covid shots to maintain sufficiently high levels of protection in the fall and winter when the coronavirus case is expected to recover as the UK enters what is particularly likely. I think it could be Bad flu season..

Additional injections of the Covid vaccine are especially important for vulnerable people who may have had weakened immunity after receiving the injection, and are important for strengthening protection against viral variants that partially evade the vaccine. is.