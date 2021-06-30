Cancer detection, surgical treatment adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic





The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reduced cancer detection and surgical treatment. JNCI: National Cancer Center Journal.. Researchers found that population-based cancer registries showed a 10.2% reduction in real-time electronic pathology reports in 2020 compared to 2019. Researchers have observed a decline in all age groups, including children under the age of 18. The rate of decrease was highest for lung cancer and colorectal cancer, with a decrease of 17.4% and 12.0%, respectively. Breast and prostate cancers were the next most severe declines, with rates of 9.0% and 5.8%, respectively. “In 2020, cancers that have undergone effective screening tests such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and cancer sites that have not undergone effective screening tests such as cancer in children and young adults. There was a significant decline across the age group, “says MBA Dr. Robin Yabrov. , In a press release from the American Cancer Society. “The decline across cancer sites and age groups is accompanied by delays in cancer screening, as well as routine and primary care for healthy children, assessment of symptoms and symptoms, and delays in starting treatment for most cancers. It suggests that. “ In this study, the pattern of decline seen in cancer treatment was similar to that seen in other medical areas, with the largest differences in April 2020 compared to April 2019. This reduction in treatment is consistent with the first peak of COVID-19. The decrease in Georgia and Louisiana mortality, as well as the decline in pathological reports seen in August, November, and December 2020, also coincided with the peak COVID-19 mortality rate. According to investigators, the number of pathological reports across 2020 did not consistently exceed the number in 2019 after these initial declines. “Study results suggest a significant delay in diagnosis and treatment services for cancer during a pandemic, and continuous evaluation minimizes the persistent adverse effects of the pandemic on diagnosis, stage, treatment, and survival of the cancer. It can inform public health efforts to limit it, “the author writes. .. “As data becomes available, it becomes important to assess the impact of pandemics on diagnosis and survival cancer stage, as well as assessment of racial / ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic disparities in care and access to outcomes. It will be important. “ reference Studies have found adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer detection and surgical treatment [news release].. EurekAlert; June 28, 2021. Accessed on June 29, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/acs-sfa062821.php

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/cancer-detection-surgical-treatments-negatively-impacted-by-covid-19-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos