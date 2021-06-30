The best sunscreen for dark skin in 2021

For people with dark skin Natural sunscreen From skin melanin, it is still important to wear sunscreen to reduce the risk of skin cancer and prevent signs of hyperpigmentation and aging. However, not all sunscreens are suitable for dark skin. Many leave a terrifying “white cast”. In other words, people with color just can’t use it. Any Ready-made old sunscreen. A valuable sunscreen should disappear seamlessly on dark skin-don’t talk.

We have gathered expertise in the top nine sunscreens that people in color use and love, and why people who apply melanin need to wear sunscreen first. The easier it is to use sunscreen, the more likely you are to wear it every day. Thankfully, there are many options these days.

SuperGoop SuperGoop’s invisible sunscreen is one of the most widely loved sunscreens out there for its dark skin, thanks to its “barely there” feel. The transparent, gel-like texture is quickly absorbed by the skin for a truly invisible finish. In other words, there is no white cast left and it can be easily layered under the makeup. It can also be used as a primer. This chemical sunscreen offers a wide spectrum of SPF 40 protection, water resistance and sweat resistance.

Black girl sunscreen Even if you’re wary of most sunscreen brands, you can still trust a black-owned black girl sunscreen that’s specially formulated for melanin-rich skin. Contains oils such as jojoba and avocado, which keeps the skin so soft and moisturized that you can skip another moisturizer unless you have very dry skin. Black Girl Sunscreen is SPF30, vegan, abuse-free and fragrance-free for people with sensitive skin.

Neutrogena Dermatologists usually recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, but if you are wet, sweaty, or make up, regular lotions and gels are recommended. It may not be the most convenient. Spray sunscreen can make the reapplying process much easier. We recommend Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Face Mist. This is SPF 55 with a wide spectrum. It’s easy to apply and looks truly transparent with a weightless feel. In addition, it is oil-free and water resistant.

Cerava Affordable, easy-to-find mineral sunscreen that doesn’t create a white cast? Yes. It is possible. CeraVe’s Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen meets the bill and it’s another favorite among color people-make sure you get a lighter color version. This SPF30 Mineral Formula uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to create a physical barrier from the sun. This is ideal for those who are sensitive to chemical sunscreens. Like all CeraVe products, this sunscreen contains ceramides and niacinamides to restore skin moisture.

Unsun Colored sunscreens have two purposes: smoothing your complexion And Protects you from UV rays. The shade makes the white cast less likely to be a problem. This is another plus if you prefer mineral sunscreens. The most popular product of the black-owned brand Unsun is this mineral-colored sunscreen. It contains moisturizing ingredients such as glycerin and shea butter and is cast-free for all skin tones. Offering a wide spectrum of SPF30, its color-corrected shades are versatile enough to accommodate a variety of brown skin tones.

Fenty Today, various skin products include SPF. This means you can cross the sunscreen aisle and find the best sunscreen for your skin type. HydraVizor, a combination of FentySkin moisturizer and sunscreen, saves time in your skin care routine by combining the two steps into one. This SPF30 chemical sunscreen is clear and all that remains is a fruity scent. There is no white cast or pilling.

Ilia Beauty If you want to cut out yet another step in your routine, try Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint. It’s a foundation, skin serum, and sunscreen all in one, with no slack in any of its roles. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane moisturize and smooth the skin. Sure, this scent isn’t the most pleasing to sensitive noses (it smells more like sunscreen than makeup or skin care), but it also has other advantages as few products for such dark skin are available. Worth it. Ilia’s skin shades are offered in 30 lightweight, blendable shades. It’s an SPF40 mineral sunscreen that contains zinc oxide and isn’t even a little shy.

La Roche Posay For those who have been outside for a long time, or who just want to go too far, “the higher the number of SPFs, the slightly more UVB rays of the sun are blocked.” According to AAD.. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios sunscreen features a wide spectrum of SPF100 and is completely cast-free, so you can reapply as many times as you need full protection without worrying about looking like a ghost. I can do it. It absorbs quickly, is lightweight yet moisturizing, and has a smooth, oil-free finish.

Grossier We recommend that you do not include Glossier’s Invisible Shield, another favorite chemical sunscreen for dark skin. Grossier’s skin products are known for hits or mistakes, but this sunscreen is not ashamed of its name, with a transparent finish as far away from the white cast as possible. The gel formula quickly disappears on the skin, leaving no residue, so it can be layered under makeup or worn alone. In addition to SPF 35, it has some additional antioxidants for protection against free radicals that damage the skin.

Why sunscreen is important for dark skin

If melanin protects you from the sun, why do dark-skinned people need sunscreen? A board-certified dermatologist Eternal dermatology Maryland analyzed the science of melanin to explain why colored people are not immune to sun-related skin problems.

Melanin is “the skin’s defense against the sun’s harsh UV rays,” says Rodney. “When the skin is exposed to the sun for a long time, the melanocytes in the epidermis increase melanin production. However, melanin production can take a long time. If you stay in the sun for a long time, melanin is produced. You may get sunburned or damaged by sunburn before. It completely protects your skin. ”

“We actually have the same amount of melanocytes, but the production of melanin is faster in dark skin tones, but that doesn’t completely exempt us. POC still tans, pigments. It can cause hyperpigmentation and even skin cancer. “

In fact, according to Rodney, “detection may be too late,” so dark-skinned people may even have a higher mortality rate from skin cancer. “These reasons are enough to ensure that all skin tones and types use sunscreen as often as possible.”

What is the best sunscreen type for dark skin?

American Academy of Dermatology Minimum SPF30, And Rodney are recommended to start 15 minutes before going out and reapply every 2 hours as needed, applying 1-2 ounces daily. If you’re going out for hours at a time, Rodney recommends SPF 50 instead of 30.

There are two basic types of sunscreen. Mineral (or physical) sunscreens and chemical sunscreens.. Chemical sunscreens tend to be ideal for avoiding white casts, but there are also some great mineral sunscreen options for dark skin. Finally, Rodney says it’s a good idea to look for a moisturizing sunscreen to “moisturize and protect” the skin.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.