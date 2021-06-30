Health
Common cold or Covid?Upper respiratory tract symptoms are becoming more prevalent, the document states
Doctors are beginning to notice cases of Covid-19, which appear to be a very severe cold, especially in regions of the country where highly contagious delta mutations are rapidly prevalent.
Shortness of breath and other lung problems, one of the most annoying symptoms of Covid-19, appear to be an increasing number of upper respiratory complaints characterized by stuffy nose, runny nose, and headaches.
Dr. Robert Hopkins, Jr., Ph.D., Ph.D., University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, said:
Potential changes in symptoms do not say that the illness should be wiped out as a mere cold. Respiratory droplets released from coughing and sneezing can infect other more vulnerable people. And cases that start with mild can get worse and more serious.
Dr. Russell Binick, Chief Medical Operations Officer at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, said: “If you think you have a cold, you are infectious. Whether it’s a Covid or a cold, you should consider getting tested.”
Vinick is also seeing an increasing number of people coming in with cold-like symptoms. He also said that previously typical Covid-19 symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, are no longer commonly reported.
Both Hopkins and Binick said their patients were unvaccinated and tended to distort younger than in the early stages of the pandemic.
It’s not clear why more and more common cold symptoms are being reported in cases of Covid-19, but some experts believe that the delta mutation may be the cause. Each Vinik is based and has the highest proportion of delta cases in the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Indeed, in the UK, where Delta is associated with more than 95% of new cases, researchers say that the most common symptom of Covid-19 is now a symptom of a severe cold: headache, sore throat, Runny nose, fever.
Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King’s College London, said:
Specter ZOE Covid Study, An app that allows users to report daily symptoms, vaccination status and other demographic information. More than 4 million people are signed on in the UK and about 300,000 are signed on in the United States.
“We get a real-time view of where things are happening,” Specter said. “You can also hear about the most common symptoms at different times and places of the year.”
Specter’s research shows that early symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent cough, and loss of smell are “dropped out of the top five” of the most common Covid-19 symptoms.
The CDC has long listed the classic “common cold” symptoms of stuffy nose and runny nose. Potential symptoms of Covid-19.. A spokeswoman told NBC News that authorities have no immediate plans to change the symptomatology guidance.
Still, US doctors are paying attention to what’s happening in the UK “a few months ahead of us.”
Dan agreed, adding that what’s happening in the UK right now can predict cases of Covid-19 from late summer to fall this year.
It is possible that changes in Covid-19 symptoms have nothing to do with the delta variant. Currently, most older people are vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, so new cases are biased towards young adults who are rarely vaccinated. Young people generally escape the worst of Covid-19.
Alasdair Munro, Senior Clinical Researcher for Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health, UK, said:
“Usually, people with these mild symptoms now make up the majority of people infected,” Munro said.
Dr. Andy Dan, a family doctor and staff chief at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, estimates that three-quarters of his Covid-19 patients are now under the age of fifty. He is also seeing an increase in virus-related congestion.
Most of Dan’s most ill Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated. Wyoming is one of the countries with the lowest immunization rates.Just a little 30% of residents Fully vaccinated.
Dan Low vaccination rate And Social unmasking It has led to “a huge breeding ground to really seize the community where more variants have evolved and could have been wiped out with vaccines.”
Don’t assume that Covid is immune just because you are vaccinated.
However, even vaccinated people are not completely immune to Covid-19.on the other hand Highly effective, Vaccines do not prevent infection 100%. A breakthrough case — an infection in a fully vaccinated person — can occur.
“If you’re vaccinated and have symptoms, don’t underestimate them, and you may still get Covid,” said Binick of the University of Utah.
This means that even in a vaccinated crowd, stuffy nose, sore throat, slight fever, or malaise can justify the Covid-19 test.
“Is it just a cold or a covid? We haven’t done enough testing to see how covid is circulating in our community,” said Hopkins of the University of Arkansas Medical Center. ..
The Specter of the ZOE project in the UK gave more keen advice.
“If you don’t know if you have a cold, I think it could be Covid,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/common-cold-or-covid-upper-respiratory-symptoms-are-growing-more-n1272685
