Michigan added 195 cases, killing 4 in COVID-19

Michigan added 195 cases and 4 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The numbers show the total number of cases in Michigan894,628 and 19,748 According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, he died in March 2020 after the virus was first detected.

Last week, the state recorded two of the lowest daily totals seen in over a year. on Friday, The state added 40 cases and 15 deaths from the virus. The state reported 15 cases on March 18, 2020, as the previous number of cases was so small. However, the state updated the record to reflect the 154 cases recorded that day.

Michigan case rates and hospitalization rates have declined for 10 weeks, and state-wide positive rates have dropped to 2%.

“As vaccination rates rise, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline,” said Lynn Satfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Friday. “We recommend that all qualified Michigans get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

Last week, the state added 785 cases and 92 deaths from the virus. This is down from the week before the state added 1,033 cases and 72 deaths from the virus.

A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28.

A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April “MIVaccto Normal” We plan to link future COVID-19 restrictions to the proportion of residents who received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, state Lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions After rolling back many other things in the last few weeks, including indoor and outdoor capacity limits.

As of Monday, 61% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

As children aged 12 to 15 years in the state were vaccinated against Pfizer last month, population growth has reduced the proportion of the vaccinated population to about 56%.

CDC Secretary Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that highly infectious delta mutants account for 20% of recent coronavirus cases in the country, the lowest number since March 2020. In fact, last week the number of COVID-19 was the lowest. Cases and deaths worldwide since February of this year.

Latest data from Michigan

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan has the lowest case rate, as the number of cases per 100,000 people dropped from the highest of 519 per person in early April to 10 per person. It is ranked in one.

Grand Rapids, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Saginaw and Lansing are the fastest growing cases of COVID-19.

Ages 30-39 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by ages 10-19 and 20-29. Since April, the case rate between the ages of 50 and 79 has decreased by more than 50%.

From January to May, there were 438 outbreaks from youth sports, 1,664 outbreaks, and basketball, hockey, and wrestling the most. Last week, the largest number of new cases were baseball, dance, track, lacrosse and volleyball.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, COVID-related deaths have fallen 44% since last week, while Michigan’s deaths are the sixth highest and eighth highest in the United States.

About 2% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, 267 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 were in the intensive care unit, and 34 were on ventilator. This is a 93% decrease from April 19, when hospitalization peaked in 4,158 patients.

State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of June 21, there were 12,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant in Michigan, the majority of which, or 11,344, were B.1.1.7.

The first case of the B.1.1.7 variant was identified in January by a University of Michigan student traveling from the United Kingdom. After 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, there are 533 variants within the Michigan Correctional Authority.

First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 69 cases of variants.

First case of P.1.Variant from Brazil Identified by a resident of Bay County. Currently, there are 248 confirmed cases on P.1.

There are also confirmed cases of 302 of the two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.

the first For B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. “Delta variant“It was first detected in India in October. Currently, there are 25 cases in India.

Wayne County has the largest spread of B.1.1.7 variants, with over 1,263 cases and an additional 590 cases in Detroit. Wayne, Washtenaw, McComb, Livingston, and Genecy counties have six of the seven variants. Oakland County and Clinton County have all the reported variants.

Vaccine administered

As of Monday, the state had administered 8.9 million of the 11.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed.

The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 73% of all older people aged 65 and over and 60% of people aged 50-64. 48% of people aged 40-49. 44% of people between the ages of 30 and 39. 34% of people aged 20-29. And 33% are 16 to 19 years old.

In early June, Moderna said the COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects children up to the age of 12 and aims to take the next step in distributing the vaccine to that age group. We plan to submit teen data to the US Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

According to state metrics, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people are positive.

Immunization rates are delayed in Detroit. According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 37% of residents to date have received a single dose. This is compared to 62% outside Wayne County, 54% in Macomb County, and 65% in Oakland and Washtenau counties.

To increase the vaccinations offered by Detroit “Good neighbor” Incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Fairwell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center and Samaritan Center. No reservation required.

The virus is blamed on more than 604,000 deaths and 33.6 million confirmed infections in the United States.

As of Monday, the state was tracking 132 active outbreaks, one in long-term care facilities, two in manufacturing, and two in offices.

The state believed that as of Friday, 865,577 people had recovered from the virus.