Are you confused about whether you can get the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia?Here’s what you need to know | Health

Many Australians remain confused about whether they can get the Covid-19 vaccine, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison approached his GP earlier this week, with anyone under the age of 40 approaching his GP. AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was a surprise for doctors and nurses. Experts from the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group (Atagi) advise that Pfizer is the preferred vaccine for children under the age of 60 due to the high risk of a rare coagulation event called TTS. For AstraZeneca jabs of this age group.

In most jurisdictions, people in their 20s and 30s are not yet eligible for the Pfizer vaccine (if they do not belong to a high-risk category, such as working in health care). As a result, the Prime Minister’s announcement hoped that many young people enthusiastic about vaccination would not have to wait for Pfizer and high-risk groups to be vaccinated first.

But what contributes to the turmoil is that the Australian Medical Association and the State Prime Minister have stated that they will respect the advice of the independent Atagi and will not support the change in deployment.

However, due to the combination of vaccine hesitation and bad reputation for AstraZeneca vaccines, we know that there are oversupplied clinics offering AstraZeneca vaccines to young cohorts long before the Prime Minister’s announcement. I will.these Clinics ensure that everyone is informed of the risks and gives their consent..

So what has changed?

Basically, there is nothing. Atagi’s advice is still going on, saying: “For people under the age of 60, Pfizer is preferred over the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

“This recommendation is based on older people who have a lower risk of TTS and a higher risk of serious outcomes from Covid-19.” Advice says..

“AstraZeneca can be used by adults under the age of 60, whose benefits are likely to outweigh the risks and where consumers make informed decisions based on an understanding of the risks and benefits.

“People of non-contraindicated age who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca without serious adverse events should receive a second dose of the same vaccine.”

One change is that the government’s cabinet agreed on Monday to implement a compensation scheme for GPs receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, including AstraZeneca under the age of 40.But the experts Controversy over whether this is really necessary..

So what are nurses and GPs advised to do then?

Karen Price, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said as before, whether or not all general practitioners participate in providing patients with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Including people under 40..

“Monday night’s announcement about the AstraZeneca vaccine surprised many of us,” Price told Guardian Australia. “It’s no wonder that many GPs are bothered by this new information and are doing their best to determine exactly how to discuss these changes with their patients.”

However, she said RACGP believes that patient selection is important.

“As a GP, it’s important to point out that we work with patients to make decisions,” says Price.

“The GP is not there to tell patients what to do and what not to do. Rather, GP’s job, like any other medical service, is to give informed consent to the AstraZeneca vaccine. To promote. For GPs who choose to provide this vaccine to young people, we are confident that they will provide it in a way that promotes informed consent. That is, GPs offer a variety of treatment and care options. It’s something we do every day. It’s nothing new in that regard. “

Dr. Omar Corsid, President of the Australian Medical Association, said Atagi’s advice remains “important information” for doctors. “People under the age of 60 [Atagi] We did a risk analysis for us, “he told ABC on Wednesday.

“I think some GPs say: You see, I don’t want to go against expert advice. But many GPs are already ready to offer it, and PM’s announcement. Since then, I think they can provide more comfort. “

So can I be vaccinated against AstraZeneca, whether I’m young or not?

It depends on the GP clinic or vaccination hub. You will need a doctor to experience the risks with you, and vaccine hubs are usually placed only by nurses. Doctors are waiting at these hubs and nurses can call and experience risks with patients, but hubs do not always have the time or willingness to do this.

Therefore, if you want to be vaccinated against AstraZeneca and are under the age of 60 and are not yet qualified for other categories, such as at high or moderate risk, the best bet is to make a phone call.

Please note that a consultation fee may be charged. The vaccine itself is free, but the new Medicare item number, which covers consultations with general practitioners about the vaccine, applies only to people over the age of 50. AMA calls for an urgent change to this..

What are the risks?

Many discussions about the AstraZeneca vaccine focus on the risk of blood clots, and some argue that the risk is unacceptably high. Some argue that the risk is so low that AstraZeneca needs to be vaccinated.

However, drugs, including vaccines, are not given or withheld on the basis of risk alone. It is given when the profit outweighs the individual’s risk, and the risk depends on age.

Balancing benefits and risks is the way ATAGI came up with the recommendation that Pfizer should be offered to people under the age of 60. Please check this out for details.. This document shows the balance of vaccine harm against comparable vaccine efficacy in Australia’s “low infection” scenario.

The “low transmittance” scenario described by Atagi is similar to that seen in the first wave in Australia in March / April 2020. Australia’s current outbreak is well below what we saw in the first wave, the second wave in Victoria.

In their analysis, Atagi seeks to compare similarities, so the harm (blood clot) of a vaccine that requires hospitalization in 100% of cases is compared to hospitalization (or death) from Covid-19. .. This “low infection” scenario suggests that, for example, between the ages of 18 and 29, the risk of blood clots with the AstraZeneca vaccine is higher (or worse) than the risk of hospitalization with Covid-19.

Even between the ages of 18 and 29, you may decide that the risk of blood clots is acceptablely low. However, Atsugi cannot make that assessment for every individual. They provided population-based data-driven advice to help inform individuals of risk.

“If we deploy AZ to the entire Australian adult population under the age of 50, perhaps 300-500 people will develop blood clots and about 12-20 people under the age of 50 will die,” a senior epidemiologist told Guardian Australia. Told.

“It’s unlikely that a similar number of Covids will die in that age group this year as Covid gets out of hand in Australia, because Atsugi didn’t think it was an acceptable result on a population basis. , Their recommendations. “

Atsugi cannot be evaluated based on individual motivation

Epidemiologist Nancy Baxter, head of the Department of Population and Global Health at the University of Melbourne, remembers that the decisions made by Chief Health Officers and Chief Medical Officers are related to population risk. Said that.

“They are thinking about the impact on millions of people under the age of 40,” she said.

“They do not make recommendations based on an understanding of individual motives or risks, and they cannot. What is implied in their advice is another fundamental assumption: very locally. It means that borders need to be closed to maintain low Covid risk. Relaxation that changes the risk and benefit profile. “

In other words, the epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, and microbiologists that make up Atsugi are independent, but their decisions are inevitably political and at the moment, as the guidelines are based on expected scenarios. The federal government is not expected to reopen its borders. Time is coming soon. Atagi’s advice may change if borders reopen.

When Dr. Janet Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, said Wednesday, an 18-year-old was at lower risk of Covid-19 than death from coagulation caused by the Australian AstraZeneca vaccine. Community, she is right.

But it is also her government that partially controls Covid-19’s risks through border closures and blockades. If government policy changes, or if Covid-19 somehow sows the community as the Delta variant is threatened, the 18-year-old risk profile will change, and Atagi’s advice will change. And Young may find that he must promote the AstraZeneca vaccine to the age of 18.

Shouldn’t all young people try to get the AstraZeneca vaccine to protect others more vulnerably?

“Young people are absolutely unselfish in wanting safer options available in most other resource-rich countries,” Baxter said. “It’s another story that you don’t want to be completely vaccinated, but if low-risk vaccines are available, you don’t have to accept high-risk vaccines.”

Baxter said the best way for the government to move forward is to rethink communication strategies and outreach for people over the age of 60.

“There are millions of people who still need vaccination, and the risks and benefits to them are clear, so try not to actually ask for AstraZeneca,” she said.

But experts disagree. Professor Adrian Esterman, Dean of the Department of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, said: “Given the current situation of multiple delta mutations in Australia, the answer is yes, but we need informed consent for risk.”

Overall, it can be emphasized that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, with the strongest protection against the delta mutants currently prevalent in Australia after two doses, doubling from 30% to 60%. It is important. Experts are also very good at recognizing and treating TTS, killing 2 of 64 cases in Australia. However, so far, all TTS cases require hospitalization and some people have persistent disabilities.

The government’s latest vaccine predictions suggest that all people under the age of 60 have enough Pfizer to be vaccinated twice by the end of October. Those who take AstraZeneca today will have to wait for a second dose until the end of September. However, some young people are not ready to wait, given that the government’s predictions about vaccine availability have previously proven to be wrong.