West Nile virus reported in Connecticut





Milford, Connecticut (WTNH) —The Connecticut Mosquito Management Program (MMP) announced on Tuesday that the first pool of mosquitoes caught on June 21 was tested positive for West Nile virus. .. High mosquito counts expected in western Massachusetts this summer

This is the first reported West Nile virus discovered this year, according to state researchers. Dr. Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), explains: Last season, West Nile virus was detected in 13 mosquito pools in 21 towns in Connecticut. “The level of risk actually varies considerably from year to year,” said Dr. Armstrong. “Last year I think we had a lot of detections of 8 human cases and mosquitoes, so what happens this year depends on the upcoming weather … it will spread over the coming weeks and months. We expect to continue and will monitor it through the program we are trapping. We will test mosquitoes. “ CAES personnel will continue to monitor this situation for the spread of the virus. To reduce the risk of being bitten, make sure that: Minimize the time you spend outdoors between dusk and dawn

Repair window and door screens

When you go out for a long time, wear long-sleeved bright-colored clothes.

Use mosquito nets when sleeping outdoors

Consider using EPA-approved mosquito repellents if necessary

You can know in detail, Visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program website. “The message to take home is that you want to be aware of the risks … The best defense is to take simple steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Dr. Armstrong.

