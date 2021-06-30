British GP “Unrecognizes Thousands of Long Covid Cases” | Coronavirus





The British GP may not be able to recognize thousands of long Covid cases, according to studies that question how the condition is diagnosed, recorded, and managed. NHS.. Researchers at Oxford University have analyzed approximately 58 million GP records in the United Kingdom from February 2020 to April 2021, and only 23,273 have had a long formal diagnosis of Covid in medical records. I found out. That number is nearly one-hundredth of the two million adults estimated to have long Covids in major studies. Released last week By scientists at Imperial College London. According to a React-2 study, people with long Covids tend to fall into two groups: those with ongoing respiratory problems and those with fatigue-related illnesses. Dr. Ben Goldacre, who led the latest research at Oxford University’s Faculty of Primary Care and Health Sciences, said he was surprised to: GPS Very few cases have been recorded compared to the findings. “Finding survey data and formal diagnostic records is an extraordinary contradiction,” he said. Scientists use a secure computer system called OpenSAFELY to search medical records for the formal diagnostic code that the GP intended to use when they realized that a patient had a long Covid. did. They found that more than a quarter (26.7%) of UK general practitioners had never used them. The geographical difference is striking, with the London GP recording about 56 cases per 100,000 patients, almost three times the 20 cases per 100,000 patients in eastern England. About twice as many cases were recorded in women as in men. Whether long Covids appeared in patient records also depended on the software used in the GP practice. Recording patient notes in a system called Emis could contain Covid’s official code, which is more than twice as long as using an alternative called TPP. “It strongly suggests that there is a huge difference in how these software systems probably prompt you to enter a long Covid diagnosis,” Goldacre said. Studies published in British Journal of General PracticeRaises particular concerns about the official long Covid code Created by NHS Digital, Neither the word “long” nor the word “Covid” is included. “If a clinical linguist has a favorite word, that’s fine, but it takes a lot of time and effort to market the favorite phrase to the user,” Goldacre said. Researchers emphasize that there are multiple reasons why GP records contain few formal diagnoses of long Covid. Patients may not go to their GP to explain their illness, GPs may set higher criteria for diagnosing conditions than patients, GPs record cases appropriately You may not be able to. Goldacre said the problem, whatever the cause, will affect long-term Covid research and clinical management. Dr. David Strain, a clinical leader in Covid services at Royal Devon and the Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, who was not involved in the study, found that only about 1.5% of people who had or had Covid were properly coded. He said he was concerned about his discovery. “First of all, without knowing how common the disease is, we cannot determine what resources will be needed to manage future conditions,” he said. “Second, we need to systematically understand who lengthens Covid to identify at-risk groups. This is because Covid has long been personal, given a wave of vaccine resistance mutations. And especially considering that it can have an economic impact. “Finally, and most importantly, it suggests that the disease is not well recognized, and therefore people suffering from this condition do not have access to the support that is available.”

