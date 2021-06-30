Health
Washington is ready to reopen, but some COVID-19 precautions remain
Olympia – As Washington Reopen for business and recreation Today, the Ministry of Health (DOH) encourages people to continue to play their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Resuming does not mean that the pandemic is over or that the risk of COVID-19 is gone.
Secretary of Health and Welfare The order of the masks remains the same.. If not vaccinated:
- Keep wearing a mask when you are indoors in a public place.
- Wash your hands and keep an eye on the distance.
- To enable WA Notify Get a completely private contact notification and take a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
As companies begin to resume normal operations, these precautions will be needed more than ever to protect unvaccinated people, including children who are not yet qualified.
Vaccinated people can return to normal life in most cases, with a few exceptions: Large event limits And Mask requirements In some high-risk settings. Most sectors can operate in the same way as in January 2020, as long as the following conditions are met: Workplace safety requirements From the Ministry of Labor and Industry. However, counties and businesses may have more protection requirements, and DOH encourages people to respect the rules of the room in which they are located.
The state has made remarkable progress in vaccination, but more than 35% of people over the age of 12 in the state have not yet received the first vaccination. DOH continues to occur in areas and environments with low immunization rates. If you were waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and everyone around you. If you are already vaccinated, you can help by recommending vaccination to someone you know.
