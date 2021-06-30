The Covid Booster Program will be in two stages starting in September with the advice of the interim JCVI.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommends a two-stage Covid vaccine program starting in September in parallel with influenza vaccination.

JCVI, in its interim advice released today, set the priority for groups of people to be vaccinated for the third time later this year. GP is one of the highest priority groups.

New vaccines designed to address specific variants of the virus are not ready in time for the fall booster program, but may be considered in the future, JCVI added. ..

The government has accepted JCVI’s advice to prioritize the GP of booster Covid Jab, alongside groups at risk such as immunosuppression.

However, JCVI warned that it would continue to review the data over the next few months, including the period of immunization from the current vaccine, stressing that the final advice on booster vaccination “may change significantly.” did.

Under tentative advice, in the first stages of the program, people who are “highest risk of serious illness”: care home residents, over 70 years old, front-line medical and social workers, clinically Prioritize people who are very vulnerable and immunosuppressed. Announced by Health England (PHE).

JCVI said these groups “should be provided with a third Covid-19 booster vaccine and an annual influenza vaccine as soon as possible from September 2021.”

Stage 2 includes contact information for all persons aged 50 and over, 16-49 years in the “at-risk group” of influenza or Covid, and immunosuppressed adult households.

“The third Covid-19 booster vaccine should be provided as soon as possible after Stage 1 with equal emphasis on the deployment of influenza vaccines in eligible cases,” these groups said.

JCVI added: ‘The benefits of booster immunization in this group will be considered after more information becomes available, as most young adults will only receive a second Covid-19 vaccination at the end of summer. ..

“The first goal of the winter of 2021/22 is for people in booster stages 1 and 2 to get the flu and Covid-19 vaccine at the right time.”

This is due to JCVI’s view that “the main purpose of the 2021 Covid-19 Booster Program is to reduce the incidence of serious Covid-19 disease.”

This “supports co-administration of both vaccines as needed,” JCVI added, as “early evidence” of the co-administration of the Covid and influenza vaccines used in the United Kingdom.

The deployment team’s priority is the earliest possible delivery of influenza and Covid-19 booster vaccines to individuals identified in Stage 1 and to Covid-19 booster re-vaccination of individuals identified in Stage 2. Proceed without causing excessive delay. Without replacing the timely implementation of annual influenza vaccination.

“Within each stage, if feasible, the one with the longest interval after the second dose of the first course of vaccination should be called first.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of JCVI Covid, said: NHS ahead of winter.

“Almost all of these people are also eligible for the flu vaccine each year and it is highly recommended to get the flu vaccine.”

JCVI added that vaccines specifically designed to target mutant strains of concern will not be available in time for the fall booster program, but will “soon” consider using mutant vaccines.

However, other vaccines ordered by the UK Government but not yet approved for use by regulators “may be available in booster programs” and reviewed by JCVI after regulatory approval. Said.

The Department of Health (DHSC) said the government “is working closely with the NHS so that if a booster program occurs, it can be rolled out quickly from September.”

Details of both the Covid booster program and the flu vaccination program will be announced soon, he added.

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: ‘Welcome this tentative advice. This will help ensure autumn preparations. I look forward to receiving the final advice of the committee in due course. “

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Professor Jonathan Vantam of the United Kingdom agreed with the “wide range of travel directions” set by the JCVI, and added that the minister “accepted” the advice.

NHS England earlier this month The prioritized cohort of the planned Covid Booster Jab program may be based on a list of patients advised to shield.

Former Health Minister Matt Hancock had previously said he was “absolutely clear.” Covid Vaccination Booster Program Runs This Fall Deputy CMO Dr. Jonathan Vantam said You can delay it if necessary.

Last week, NHS England’s retiring CEO Simon Stevens said it was’It is very likely that influenza and Covid jab will be given at the same time. However, the highlighted details of the program will not be confirmed until the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization publishes its advice.

Clinical trials are underway to test seven different existing vaccines. A third booster, Covid, has been shot and will be reported by September.