“The numbers prove it.”: Allegheny County officials point to higher vaccination rates and lower case numbers.





Eighty percent of the Allegheny County adult population is at least partially vaccinated against covid-19, officials said Wednesday, as the number of cases and positive rates continue to decline, so rates continue to rise. There is. “Get the last 20%,” said Rich Fitzgerald, executive of Allegheny County. What you can do. ” The county has seen 97 new cases in the last 7 days, with a total of 28 hospitalized for the virus as of Wednesday. “We’re in a really good place right now, and the numbers prove that,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County. She said the county has an average of about 13 new cases per day, which is not seemingly low. “There is no artificially low rate as a result of fewer people being tested. People are still being tested. The difference is that the positive rate has dropped to about 1%.” More than that, she said hospitalizations are declining. “We know that when infected with this virus, there is always a certain percentage of people in the hospital,” says Bogen. “If there were a lot of unidentified cases there, we would see hospitalization, but we are not.” Two cases of delta mutations have been identified in the county, Bogen said. One is the April test sample and the other is the May test sample. Still, she said, the number of cases remains low here, despite the fact that variants appear to have been in the county since April and May. The worried person said, “You don’t have to wear a mask.” She said she agreed with federal guidance that masking is not necessary for people who are fully vaccinated and who are not at high risk of complications. Fully vaccinated, Mr. Bogen continues to wear masks in indoor environments, such as grocery stores and retail stores, where he does not know who is vaccinated or who is not vaccinated. He said he was. She said she would ask someone else to wear a mask at her home if she had not been vaccinated, and she would.

Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune Reviews. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/local/the-numbers-prove-it-allegheny-county-officials-point-to-rising-vaccination-rates-and-falling-case-counts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

