More Vaccine Advances: This Time Is Malaria

Published

5 mins ago

on

By

 


An image of a healthcare professional managing a shot.
Expansion / In Ndhiwa, western Kenya, health care workers are vaccinated against malaria in their children.

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine was a biotechnology victory. But that victory partially obscured the amount of luck involved in the vaccine development process. We have been trying to make vaccines against HIV for decades, but the amount of high-tech biology has not reached that level.

Malaria is another murderer who has resisted vaccine efforts so far, but this spring has brought hope that we are making progress. In May, a small clinical trial of a relatively traditional vaccine showed over 70% efficacy. And this week, a new treatise describes a very different way of producing highly effective immunity against Plasmodium.

Why is malaria so difficult?

Malaria has resisted vaccination for several reasons. One is that the disease is not caused by a single infectious agent. Instead, malaria Plasmodium malaria Genus. Plasmodium falciparum It is usually the subject of most vaccine efforts because it causes more serious illness. However, even if infection with this strain can be prevented, there is no end to malaria.

Targeting Plasmodium falciparum This was also not a simple matter, as there are strains from different regions that differ in a way that is important for the recognition of the immune system. However, even a single strain is not an easy target for an immune response. Parasites go through several different stages in the human body, each with a different protein associated with it. The parasite can then alter other proteins on its surface to act as a distracting decoy for the immune system.

However, researchers have gradually identified a handful of proteins that are consistently present on the surface of Plasmodium malaria and are essential for their infectivity. That information has led to the development of vaccines that seek to generate an immune response against these proteins.

Progress report

In a paper published in May, a large international team of researchers reported on the progress of one of these efforts. This work includes a vaccine developed in collaboration with Novavax, which uses the same technology as the company’s technology. Successful COVID vaccine..In short, the vaccine starts with taking Plasmodium falciparum It modifies the protein and modifies it to cluster into virus-sized particles. These particles are then injected with chemicals that boost the immune response.

The team enrolled 450 babies in malaria-prone areas of Africa, gave two groups different doses of the vaccine, and a third group with an unrelated vaccine as a control. The children were given three doses over a three-month period and were boosted one year later. Testing has shown that the two vaccine groups produced both antibodies to Plasmodium malaria and T cell responses, the levels of which were generally higher in the high-dose group. Antibody levels slowly declined over time, but soon returned after a year of booster shots.

The side effects were mild and typical of coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccine was very effective. Seventy percent of participants in the placebo group developed malaria infection within 6 months of the end of the first three doses. In the two vaccine groups, only 29% and 26% of the participants were vaccinated. This was 77% effective and maintained some protection even after the children were followed up to 1 year after the third dose.

Is it really a vaccine?

The news is welcome, but some researchers are concerned about vaccination based on a single protein. This has the potential to evolve the way Plasmodium evades the immune response. Boosters that use additional proteins may help manage that risk, but much of the vaccine effort focuses on the use of parasites that are inactivated by either radiation or genetic mutations. I am. These will inevitably carry most of the proteins that the immune system can see after infection.

So far, the results have been mixed, but a paper published today describes a variant of this approach that lies somewhere between vaccines and controlled infections.

The work relied on several overlapping factors. Although resistance to most malaria drugs is widespread in wild populations, many laboratory strains that are still vulnerable to drugs can be grown. Some of these drugs, called pyrimethamine, kill parasites while they are growing in liver cells. This is the early asymptomatic stage of infection. Stopping the parasites here means that there are no malaria complications.

Immunization was a simple extension of this idea. That is, it exposes people to parasites that are vulnerable to pyrimethamine while treating patients with drugs. This process prevented exposed people from reaching later, more dangerous stages, while developing a strong immune response against the early stages of infection. Researchers have tested the same approach with the now infamous chloroquine, which kills parasites when they begin to multiply in the blood.

This study was a small safety study with less than 10 people in each group (the group used different doses of Plasmodium and one of two drugs). The test then included people who were willing to become infected with Plasmodium multiple times to boost vaccination or test its effectiveness.

A more promising future?

The results look promising. Low initial doses of parasites were not very effective, but 7 out of 8 high doses were protected from reinfection, indicating that this treatment provides sterile immunity. I will. Perhaps more importantly, protection remained strong in groups in which participants were later infected with a different parasite strain than the one vaccinated. Seven of the nine participants avoided the infection.

(It is not surprising that people in these groups experienced more malaria symptoms during the vaccination protocol, as chloroquine stops parasites later than pyrimethamine, and the emotional associated with chloroquine use. Some have chosen to withdraw from research because of problems.)

Do more

Still doing it from the perspective of both optimizing the protocol and understanding how the parasite produces sterile immunity without reaching the most immunogenic infection stage when it spreads to blood cells. There is a lot to do. However, the prospect of cross-strain protection is very important if the results are maintained in larger tests. Pyrimethamine, a drug used for this purpose, is already widely used as a preventive drug for malaria infections in pregnant women.

We are still on the road to the disease, which kills nearly 500,000 people each year. Both evolution and medical research regularly create surprises. These two therapies are very early in the research phase and will begin to evolve if either is widely adopted.

However, it is difficult not to get excited about the possibility of sustained immunity to the most dangerous forms of malaria. You may need to combine techniques to modify, boost immunity, and find ways to counter new strains that emerge. But knowing that failure is inevitable, we do so.

Lancet, 2021. DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (21) 00943-0
Nature, 2021. DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03684-z (((About DOI).

