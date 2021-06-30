Jackson County Health Department Awards Excellent Service





Some of Jackson County’s Health Department employees have been working daily since March of last year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the sector’s priority has been to help people in the community feel at ease. Currently, this department is recognized for its efforts. At the Jackson County Commissioner’s Conference on Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Department was awarded for efforts during the pandemic. Jackson County Secretary Cheryl Bright presented the award and spoke primarily about how the role of the health sector in porch voting allowed the 35 people who were quarantined in November to vote. Health department employees worked on PPE and provided ballots on election day. With the N-95 mask and gloves on, Haskins gave voters a ballot, filled it out, and returned it to the Jackson Courthouse. More:It’s a “personal choice”: Mayor Ripley says it’s up to the participants to stay socially distant or wear masks More:Who took dogs, goats and chickens to the court lawn? Bright said he was impressed with how Jackson County Health Department employees did “beyond” what they were asked to do. Haskins said they were only playing their part. “We didn’t want them to miss the opportunity to vote,” Haskins said. “We were endowed with the ability to be part of the day.” Jackson County Health Department provides up-to-date information on COVID-19 Haskins has announced several updates after receiving an award for excellent service. The numbers are: From January 1st to June 7th, 11,422 doses of vaccine were administered in the county.

There were 42 vaccine clinics from January 1st to June 7th

The division provided more than 44 test sites from April to December 2020.

Three of the health sector employees worked an average of 415 hours of overtime per month from March 2020 to June 2021. “It’s no wonder we’re so tired,” Haskins said. Despite the increasing number of vaccinated people, Haskins expects more cases of COVID-19 in the fall when schools reopen and people return from vacation, her department expects. Said that. She said the Delta Variant is “heading” to West Virginia. — Katelyn Waltemyer (she / she) is a general mission and enterprise reporter for the Jackson Newspaper in Jackson County, West Virginia. Do you have news tips on local governments and education? Or is it a good feature? You can contact Katelyn at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ Kate_Waltemyer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jacksonnewspapers.com/story/news/2021/06/30/jackson-county-health-department-given-award-outstanding-service-covid-varriants-west-virginia/7810854002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos