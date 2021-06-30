Health
Meaning of the second wave of COVID-19 in India
The second wave of COVID-19 in India has had serious consequences in the form of spiral cases, reduced supply of essential therapies, and especially increased mortality in the young population. Understanding why the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave will help identify potential areas of diagnosis for future control strategies.
India’s overpopulation and inadequate implementation of coherent containment strategies and policies have made it possible for a significant number of viral mutations to survive in the environment. Subspecies previously discovered in other countries, such as B.1.351, B.1.1.7, P.1, as reported by Boehm and colleagues,
It is also distributed in India along with new variants. SARS-CoV-2 double mutant B.1.617, which carries the structural mutations Glu484Gln and Leu452Arg important for peplomers, is highly infectious, less affected by current vaccine reactions, and is a major cause of COVID-19 surges. is. India.
Similarly, Sahoo and colleagues
We reported the presence of a triple mutant, B.1.618, which carries the potent mutations Glu154Lys, Pro681Arg, and Gln1071His in addition to others. This is also strongly associated with the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India.
Cases of black fungus were reported in the first wave, but cases in the second wave became more prominent in many cities in India, which the state government has declared as an epidemic as well. As of June 7, 2021, the Ministry of Health of India recorded 28,252 cases of black fungus. In some cases reported in parts of India, the risk of white fungus aspergillosis (which is supposed to be even more deadly than black fungus) is also increased.
Given that nine of the 15 most polluted cities in the world are in India, people’s lungs are severely affected by air pollution, undermining the ability of India’s population to fight COVID-19. You can guess that it is. A further reason may be the presence of different immune responses between individuals. And a person who looks healthy may not respond strongly or strongly to immunity. However, the lack of scientific research on individual immune responses limits the reasoning of this hypothesis.
The decisive reason for the increased mortality of individuals who appear to be healthy enough to overcome SARS-CoV-2 infection may be that they are susceptible to cytokine storms. Therefore, we propose that predictive models are essential not only to focus on drug and vaccine research to combat the current pandemic situation, but also to understand why certain individuals are prone to develop cytokine storms. .. Millions of COVID-19 patients worldwide can be saved by providing higher priority treatment by monitoring possible outcomes based on the potential for recovery between individuals. .. Identifying immune-based markers (eg, T cells and their subsets, B cells, number of natural killer cells, or protein markers such as interleukin 6 and 10, ferritin, C-reactive protein, procalcitonin), COVID- 19 Patient recovery potential also helps with intensive care of the patient. These markers may be associated with severe and mild COVID-19 infections. Thus, assessing an individual for changes in protein expression levels as an indicator of disease prognosis and severity may provide a powerful way to protect an individual based on a personalized diagnosis. ..
SSS reports research grants from the Clifford Craig Foundation at Launceston General Hospital and personal costs from Chiesi other than the submitted research. PA, MSE, and MIH have not declared competing interests. MIH and SSS have contributed equally to this work.
References
- 1.1.
Population genetics and evolutionary epidemiology of RNA viruses.
Natrev microorganisms. 2004; 2: 279-288
- 2.2.
New SARS-CoV-2 Variant: Pandemic within a pandemic.
Clean microbial infection. 2021; ()
- 3.3.
Convergent evolution of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations, L452R, E484Q, and P681R in the second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, India.
bioRxiv. 2021; ()
- 4.4.
Coronavirus triple mutant Bengal strain (B.1.618) and the worst COVID outbreak in India.
- 5.5.
Covid-19: India is seeing record death as the “black fungus” spreads horror.
BMJ. 2021; 373n1238
- 6.6.
Invisible “fungal infections” — extra thrust that exacerbates the second wave of COVID in India.
- 7.
Difference between the first and second waves of COVID-19 in India.
Diabetic Metab Syndrome. 2021; 15: 1047-1048
- 8.8.
Air pollution and COVID-19: The role of particulate matter in increasing and increasing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19.
Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2020; 174487
Article information
Publication history
identification
Copyright
© 2021 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.
ScienceDirect
Sources
2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(21)00312-X/fulltext
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]