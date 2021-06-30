Meaning of the second wave of COVID-19 in India

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has had serious consequences in the form of spiral cases, reduced supply of essential therapies, and especially increased mortality in the young population. Understanding why the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave will help identify potential areas of diagnosis for future control strategies.

Kaiser L New SARS-CoV-2 Variant: Pandemic within a pandemic. It is also distributed in India along with new variants. SARS-CoV-2 double mutant B.1.617, which carries the structural mutations Glu484Gln and Leu452Arg important for peplomers, is highly infectious, less affected by current vaccine reactions, and is a major cause of COVID-19 surges. is. India. 3 Cherian S

Samal KC Coronavirus triple mutant Bengal strain (B.1.618) and the worst COVID outbreak in India. We reported the presence of a triple mutant, B.1.618, which carries the potent mutations Glu154Lys, Pro681Arg, and Gln1071His in addition to others. This is also strongly associated with the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India.

Five Covid-19: India is seeing record death as the “black fungus” spreads horror. During the second wave of India, many cases of zygomycosis, also known as black bacterium, have been reported in diabetics, COVID-19 patients, and patients recovering from infection. Overuse of steroids and viral immunosuppression in the treatment of COVID-19 led to the emergence of this opportunistic fungal infection. Cases of black fungus were reported in the first wave, but cases in the second wave became more prominent in many cities in India, which the state government has declared as an epidemic as well. As of June 7, 2021, the Ministry of Health of India recorded 28,252 cases of black fungus. In some cases reported in parts of India, the risk of white fungus aspergillosis (which is supposed to be even more deadly than black fungus) is also increased. 6 Safu JP

Samal KC Invisible “fungal infections” — extra thrust that exacerbates the second wave of COVID in India.

Vaishya R Difference between the first and second waves of COVID-19 in India. First-wave patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 were predominantly over 60 years of age, and patients with comorbidity were at increased risk of death. Surprisingly, however, young adults appear to be susceptible to infection in this latest cycle, with many dying at a young age, including those between the ages of 25 and 50.

Palestine P Air pollution and COVID-19: The role of particulate matter in increasing and increasing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19. It is not clear why the young population is more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, which goes beyond current scientific explanations. However, as the situation progresses, an important observation is that while all individuals seemed to have an equal risk of being infected with the virus, their ability to maintain and overcome the infection varied among individuals. Some people who are presumed to have an unoptimal immune response can survive, while others who presume stronger immunity have failed to overcome the rapid infection. Further observations at the peak of the second wave are a sudden drop in oxygen saturation in some patients, with less time for proper ventilation support, even when the patients are fully recovered. I will. This situation caused fear and panic between the patient and his family, as there was uncertainty about whether the patient could survive the viral infection, even if it showed signs of recovery. There is no answer as to why individuals respond differently to SARS-CoV-2 infection. There are many possible reasons behind this observation. One explanation is the presence of various strains of SARS-CoV-2 that simultaneously infect individuals, and some variants may be more pathogenic than others. The low air quality index in India may be a potential factor in why the spread of infection is so serious nationwide. Comunian and colleagues reported an increase in particulate matter ( Given that nine of the 15 most polluted cities in the world are in India, people’s lungs are severely affected by air pollution, undermining the ability of India’s population to fight COVID-19. You can guess that it is. A further reason may be the presence of different immune responses between individuals. And a person who looks healthy may not respond strongly or strongly to immunity. However, the lack of scientific research on individual immune responses limits the reasoning of this hypothesis.

The decisive reason for the increased mortality of individuals who appear to be healthy enough to overcome SARS-CoV-2 infection may be that they are susceptible to cytokine storms. Therefore, we propose that predictive models are essential not only to focus on drug and vaccine research to combat the current pandemic situation, but also to understand why certain individuals are prone to develop cytokine storms. .. Millions of COVID-19 patients worldwide can be saved by providing higher priority treatment by monitoring possible outcomes based on the potential for recovery between individuals. .. Identifying immune-based markers (eg, T cells and their subsets, B cells, number of natural killer cells, or protein markers such as interleukin 6 and 10, ferritin, C-reactive protein, procalcitonin), COVID- 19 Patient recovery potential also helps with intensive care of the patient. These markers may be associated with severe and mild COVID-19 infections. Thus, assessing an individual for changes in protein expression levels as an indicator of disease prognosis and severity may provide a powerful way to protect an individual based on a personalized diagnosis. ..

SSS reports research grants from the Clifford Craig Foundation at Launceston General Hospital and personal costs from Chiesi other than the submitted research. PA, MSE, and MIH have not declared competing interests. MIH and SSS have contributed equally to this work.

