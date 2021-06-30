Connect with us

Meaning of the second wave of COVID-19 in India

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has had serious consequences in the form of spiral cases, reduced supply of essential therapies, and especially increased mortality in the young population. Understanding why the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave will help identify potential areas of diagnosis for future control strategies.

The study identified various circulating double and triple mutants of SARS-CoV-2 in different regions of India. These are more pathogenic than the early strains. These infectious and pathogenic changes indicate the evolution of the virus. As Moya and colleagues suggest, the higher the population density, the greater the likelihood of virus replication, mutation, and evolution.

