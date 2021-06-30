Health
Covid: Experts warn you to stay away from pets if the coronavirus can infect other people
Who has COVID-19 You should avoid contact with them cat Or dog According to experts, the coronavirus is transmitted while it can infect other people.
Dutch scientists say that cases where owners infect pets with respiratory illness are not a major public health risk, but pets can carry the virus and thereby reintroduce it into humans. ..
Dr. Els Broens of the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands said: “If you’re using Covid-19, you should avoid contact with cats and dogs, just like everyone else.
“But the main concern was not animal health, and the symptoms of Covid-19 were absent or mild, but the potential for pets to act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population. Risk.
“Fortunately, no pet-to-human transmission has been reported so far.
“Therefore, it seems unlikely that pets are involved in a pandemic, even though the prevalence of pets in Covid-19-positive households is fairly high in this study.”
The study, led by Dr. Broens, was presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), but has not yet been published in the journal.
Dr. Broens and his colleagues analyzed the PCR test results of 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households.
Six cats and seven dogs (4.2%) tested positive for PCR, and 31 cats and 23 dogs (17.4%) were antibody-positive.
Eight cats and dogs that lived in the same house as their PCR-positive pets were also tested a second time to check for viral infections between their pets.
None of the animals tested positive. This suggests that the virus is not transmitted among pets that are in close contact with each other.
However, researchers say their findings show that Covid-19 is very prevalent in pets of sick people.
Meanwhile, another study presented at the ECCMID conference suggests that cats sleeping in their owners’ beds may be at particularly high risk of Covid-19 infection.
Dorothy Bienzul, a professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph in Canada, who published the findings, said:
“Cats, especially cats sleeping in their owner’s bed, seem to be particularly vulnerable.
“So if you have a Covid-19, it’s a good idea to keep it away from your pet and keep it away from your bedroom.”
Professor Bienzle also recommends keeping pets infected with the coronavirus away from other people and pets.
She states: “There is limited evidence that a pet can infect other pets with the virus, but it cannot be ruled out.
“Similarly, pets have not been shown to return the virus to people, but the possibility cannot be completely ruled out.”
Professor James Wood, director of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge, commented on the findings, “consistent with increasing research suggesting that a significant proportion of pet cats and dogs may catch thirds. There are. ” CoV-2 virus from the owner (causing Covid-19) “.
He added: “Cats and dogs can generally be infected with the virus, but in most reports the infection appears to be asymptomatic.
“Also, the virus usually does not seem to be transmitted from dogs and cats to other animals and their owners.”
