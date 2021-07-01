Dietary advice in new weight management services offered to tackle obesity





D As part of the government’s attempt to combat obesity, dietary advice, physical activity guidance, and support for developing healthier habits will be provided. New services, both virtual and face-to-face, will be offered to thousands of adults and children around the world England The Department of Health (DHSC) said to help them have a healthier weight and try to improve their health. Public health minister Jo Churchill said the goal was to “make healthier options easier.” According to DHSC, nearly two-thirds of adults in the UK live overweight or obese, and one in three children graduate from primary school with overweight or obesity. It is very important to help people access services that are convenient and tailored to their needs. read more Obesity-related illnesses are expensive NHS He added £ 6 billion a year. Approximately £ 30 million of new government funding will be sent to national councils to implement extended management services for obese adults, including a 12-week session on developing healthier habits and providing better diets. It’s a schedule. According to DHSC, the majority of parliaments (98%) accept funding and people can apply for help through primary care services or, in some areas, introduce themselves through local governments. In addition, starting Thursday, obese adults who have also been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, or both will receive free online support to help them manage their weight and improve their health. The NHS Digital Weight Management Program is backed by £ 12m of government funding, the ministry said. Specific support for young people will be available in 11 regions next year with a new funding of £ 4.3 million to expand children’s weight management services. Local governments are trying new ways to improve access to services for up to 6,000 children identified as living overweight or obese: Brent; Enfield; Hounslow; Waltham Forest; Birmingham; Liverpool; Bradford; Tameside; Sandwell; Kingston upon Hull. Ms Churchill said: “We want healthier options to be easier, but we know that losing weight can still be difficult for people. The causes of obesity are related to where we live, work and play. There, the food offered and the environment in which it is built often make it difficult to choose healthier options. “Making sure that adequate support is available helps individuals maximize the positive effects that reaching a healthier weight can have, both physically and mentally. It means you can. The benefits are theirs. “It’s really important that we help people access services that are convenient for them and tailored to their needs. “By expanding virtual and face-to-face weight management support nationwide, we are bringing health and welfare improvements closer to home.” Dr. Allison Tedstone, UK Public Health Services Many people struggled to “lose weight and maintain a healthy weight” during the blockade, and said it was “essential” to lose weight when needed. Dr. Tedstone said: “The cause of obesity is related to where we live, work and play, where the food provided and the environment in which it is built often make it difficult to choose healthier options. There is. “Therefore, the UK Public Health Service is working with local governments to make the local environment healthier and provide weight management support as part of the government’s broader national obesity strategy.” David Fothergill, chairman of the Community Wellbeing Board of the Local Government Association, said the free targeted program “reduces joint pressure, reduces risk of cancer, prevents type 2 diabetes, reduces cholesterol, relieves high blood pressure, and more. It can bring great health benefits. “ He said the new service “is a positive step and reflection of our common commitment with the government to tackle obesity and help our community lead a healthier and more active life.”

