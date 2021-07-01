Health
Frequency of migraine headaches, dietary intervention significantly reduced severity
A diet high in two omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), reduced the frequency and intensity of headaches in migraine patients and reduced the levels of pain-related lipids. Randomized controlled trial Indicated.
People who took more EPA and DHA compared to those who ate a diet high in linoleic acid (omega-6) had total headache time per day, severe headache time per day, and one? The overall number of headache days per month has been reduced by 30% to 40%. Christopher Ramsden, MD, and his colleagues at the National Institute on Aging in Bethesda, Maryland, BMJ..
A high EPA and DHA diet increased circulating 17-hydroxydocosahexaenoic acid (17-HDHA) but did not affect the scores of the headache effects test (HIT-6), A 6-item questionnaire that assesses the impact of headaches on quality of life.
“This is the first medium-sized controlled trial showing that targeted dietary changes can reduce chronic physical pain,” said Lumsden. “Biochemical findings support the biological relevance of this type of approach,” he said. Today’s MedPage.
EPA and DHA are found in fatty fish. Linoleic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid commonly derived from corn, soybeans, and similar oils, and some nuts and seeds.
Modern industrialized diets tend to be low in EPA and DHA and high in linoleic acid. These fatty acids are precursors of oxylipin, which is involved in the regulation of pain and inflammation.To Preclinical model, Linoleic acid has been shown to increase pain.
The study included 182 individuals with a baseline average of 16.3 headache days per month and 5.4 headache hours per day. Two-thirds (67%) met the criteria for chronic migraine (headaches of 15 days or more per month). A baseline average HIT-6 score indicates that headaches had a serious impact on quality of life. The average age of this group was 38, with 88% being female.
Participants received a meal kit containing fish, vegetables, hummus, salad, and breakfast items and were randomly assigned to one of three meals modified with EPA, DHA, and linoleic acid as variables.
The control group had a diet with high linoleic acid levels and low EPA and DHA levels, mimicking the average intake in the United States. Both intervention diets increased omega 3 intake: one had high EPA and DHA and high linoleic acid levels (H3 group). The other had high EPA and DHA and low linoleic acid levels (H3-L6 group).
The primary endpoints were blood anti-nociceptive mediator 17-HDHA and week 16 HIT-6 score. The frequency of headaches was assessed daily in an electronic diary.
The H3-L6 and H3 diets increased circulating 17-HDHA (log ng / mL) compared to the control diet (baseline adjusted mean difference 0.6, 95% CI 0.2-0.9 and 0.7, 95% CI 0.4). -1.1).
Diet reduced the mean HIT-6 score by 1.6 and 1.5, respectively, but was not statistically significant. The minimally significant difference between groups of HIT-6 scores is estimated to be 1.5 Other studies..
Compared to a control diet, the H3-L6 and H3 diets reduced total headache time per day by 1.7 and 1.3, moderate to severe headache time per day by 0.8 and 0.7, and 1 month. Reduced the number of headache days per headache by 4.0 and 3.3, respectively. The H3-L6 diet reduces the number of days of headaches per month (-2.0, 95% CI -3.2 to -0.8) compared to the H3 diet, suggesting additional benefits by lowering dietary linoleic acid. ..
Both intervention diets altered blood levels of bioactive oxylipin associated with the etiology of headache, but altered classic mediators of headache pain such as prostaglandin E2 and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). I didn’t let you.
“This is a statistically negative study of key clinical endpoints, but there are several factors that make the overall findings clinically meaningful,” said Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard in Boston. Dr. Levekabach, MD, of the University School of Medicine, said. Ancillary editorial..
“International Headache Society Guidelines Regulatory standards specify the use of headache or migraine frequency as a measure of favorable outcomes in migraine prophylactic intervention trials. Therefore, the interpretation of the results of this study is complicated. This study was negative according to the primary pre-specified results, but would have been positive if judged by more guideline-compliant endpoints. “
The outcome of the trial is noteworthy for the magnitude of the reaction, Birch added. “Recently approved clinical trials of migraine prophylaxis, such as monoclonal antibodies to calcitonin gene-related peptides, show a reduction in headaches of about 2 to 2.5 days per month in the intervention group compared to placebo. It was reported, “she wrote. “New trials suggest that diets may be equal or better. Diets combined with pharmacological treatments may have additional benefits.”
Ramsden et al. Acknowledged that the limitations of the study included the use of HIT-6 as a major result instead of more specific pain measurements. Despite the intensive nature of the study intervention, participants were unable to reduce dietary linoleic acid to the study energy target of 1.8% in the H3-L6 group. Most participants are relatively young women and the results may not apply to other populations.
“There is an unmet need for safe and effective treatments for chronic pain,” Ramsden said. “The results of this study may open the door to new approaches to managing human pain, but little is known yet. Additional research ultimately designs a better diet. It may be possible to integrate targeted dietary changes with medication to improve the patient’s life. Chronic pain. “
Disclosure
This study was supported by the NIH, the National Institute on Aging (NIA), and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Researchers have not revealed financial relationships with organizations that may be interested in the research submitted in the last three years. The NIA (NIH) claims intellectual property associated with stable analogs of oxidized lipid mediators, and two of the authors of this study have been nominated as inventors.
Burch serves on the board of directors of the American Headache Society and the Headache Cooperative of New England. Neurology.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/migraines/93375
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
