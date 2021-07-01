Scientists urge UK to expand official list of Covid symptoms | Coronavirus

Senior scientists are calling on the UK to expand its official list of Covid symptoms to reduce the number of missed cases and ensure that more people should be self-quarantined.

Researchers, including Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government’s Sage Expert Committee, said that Covid’s narrow clinical definition in the United Kingdom could delay the identification of sick people and miss them altogether, the virus.

Write in British Medical Journal, University of Liverpool’s Temple, along with Dr. Alex Crozier of UCL, explained that Covid patients do not always experience the official British symptoms of high fever, new continuous cough, or loss of odor or taste. I have. Anytime on or in the process of illness.

“In order to reopen society at faster speed and fairness, control of communication must be improved,” they write. “It starts with an extended, more contextual case definition and is based on an adaptive, community-based, information-driven public health response.”

Although only three Covid symptoms are listed in the UK, List of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 11 And that World Health Organization lists 13.. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control describes a variety of symptoms associated with mild to moderate Covid-19. The most common symptoms are headache, weakness or malaise, muscle aches, runny nose, loss of appetite, and sore throat.