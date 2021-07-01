Health
A new “miracle” drug for postpartum depression that is one step closer to approval
A new “miracle” drug to deal with One of the most common pregnancy complications — Postpartum Depression — We are one step closer to standing on the shelf, a new study published Wednesday shows.
Scientists at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health completed a clinical trial investigating the new drug Zlanolone and found that more than half of the participants had a complete remission of clinical depression at the end of the trial period. ..
Neuroactive steroid pills also acted much faster than typical antidepressants given to women suffering from this condition — study participants were “immediate and persistent” just three days after taking the drug. The result “was shown.
“Postpartum depression affects one in eight women, and currently there is only one FDA-approved drug for these women,” said Christina Deligiani, Ph.D. researcher in a New York-based trial. Dr. Dis told the post in a statement.
“Women who are too long suffering from PPD may be embarrassed or uncertain about how to get the help they need. Through further clinical trials and potential approval of this drug, these women are literally at their fingertips. You will get help. ”
Like other mental health problems that affect only women, postpartum depression (a condition as old as childbirth) has long been studied, studied, and often The catastrophic effect it can have For both mother and child.
Women suffering from postpartum depression often have difficulty connecting and caring for their children. Despair, anxiety, and catastrophic beliefs About their perceived incompetence of being a mother.
In severe cases, postpartum depression can lead to suicide, and in the most extreme cases, women suffer from this condition. I felt forced to hurt or kill my baby..
Without intervention, PPD can last for years.
When Tonya Fulwider was a young mother in 1998, she was unaware that her daughter had postpartum depression until she was six months old.
“Every step felt like walking in concrete,” recalled 47-year-old Full Wider.
“People talk about blues and feel blues. It’s too bright. Depression is colorless, black, there’s nothing there. There’s no hope. When a beautiful new baby is born, it’s terrible. was.”
After launching a non-profit POEM, Full Wider, who has devoted his life to helping women with PPD, has never been asked by a pediatrician or OB-GYN how he is doing it. Said. When she finally told her primary care doctor, he “thrown me a script” and sent her along the way.
“The reality that mother’s mental health is very important is that she is generally the source of all upbringing. She is generally not only diaper changing and feeding, but also singing, hugging and warm hugging. “I’m the one who provides the baby. I need that too,” said Fullwideler.
“And if she’s depressed … it’s just torture, it’s a fight, you’re fighting to do everything you have to do, and it’s not fair to mom.”
The Feinstein Institutes Zuranolone trial, part of an important phase 3 trial of the drug, was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that investigated 151 randomized patients at 33 centers across the United States.
By the 15th day after taking the drug, 45% of women were in remission, compared with 23% in the placebo group. By day 45, 53% were in complete remission and 30% were given placebo.
Women suffering from PPD are grateful that new drugs may soon hit the market because they need all the options available, Mr. Fullwideler said.
“Mental health is healthy and it’s 100% true, but it’s a much more difficult and much more complex process, and getting the right kind of care, especially for mothers, is even more complicated,” said Fullwideler. Explained.
“We tell mom to do a white knuckle through this, and we need to flip the script over.”
..
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/06/30/new-miracle-drug-for-postpartum-depression-one-step-closer-to-approval/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]