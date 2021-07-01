A new “miracle” drug for postpartum depression that is one step closer to approval

A new “miracle” drug to deal with One of the most common pregnancy complications — Postpartum Depression — We are one step closer to standing on the shelf, a new study published Wednesday shows.

Scientists at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health completed a clinical trial investigating the new drug Zlanolone and found that more than half of the participants had a complete remission of clinical depression at the end of the trial period. ..

Neuroactive steroid pills also acted much faster than typical antidepressants given to women suffering from this condition — study participants were “immediate and persistent” just three days after taking the drug. The result “was shown.

“Postpartum depression affects one in eight women, and currently there is only one FDA-approved drug for these women,” said Christina Deligiani, Ph.D. researcher in a New York-based trial. Dr. Dis told the post in a statement.

“Women who are too long suffering from PPD may be embarrassed or uncertain about how to get the help they need. Through further clinical trials and potential approval of this drug, these women are literally at their fingertips. You will get help. ”

Like other mental health problems that affect only women, postpartum depression (a condition as old as childbirth) has long been studied, studied, and often The catastrophic effect it can have For both mother and child.

Women suffering from postpartum depression often have difficulty connecting and caring for their children. Despair, anxiety, and catastrophic beliefs About their perceived incompetence of being a mother.

In severe cases, postpartum depression can lead to suicide, and in the most extreme cases, women suffer from this condition. I felt forced to hurt or kill my baby..

Without intervention, PPD can last for years.

When Tonya Fulwider was a young mother in 1998, she was unaware that her daughter had postpartum depression until she was six months old.

“Every step felt like walking in concrete,” recalled 47-year-old Full Wider.

“People talk about blues and feel blues. It’s too bright. Depression is colorless, black, there’s nothing there. There’s no hope. When a beautiful new baby is born, it’s terrible. was.”

After launching a non-profit POEM, Full Wider, who has devoted his life to helping women with PPD, has never been asked by a pediatrician or OB-GYN how he is doing it. Said. When she finally told her primary care doctor, he “thrown me a script” and sent her along the way.

“The reality that mother’s mental health is very important is that she is generally the source of all upbringing. She is generally not only diaper changing and feeding, but also singing, hugging and warm hugging. “I’m the one who provides the baby. I need that too,” said Fullwideler.

“And if she’s depressed … it’s just torture, it’s a fight, you’re fighting to do everything you have to do, and it’s not fair to mom.”

The Feinstein Institutes Zuranolone trial, part of an important phase 3 trial of the drug, was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that investigated 151 randomized patients at 33 centers across the United States.

By the 15th day after taking the drug, 45% of women were in remission, compared with 23% in the placebo group. By day 45, 53% were in complete remission and 30% were given placebo.

Women suffering from PPD are grateful that new drugs may soon hit the market because they need all the options available, Mr. Fullwideler said.

“Mental health is healthy and it’s 100% true, but it’s a much more difficult and much more complex process, and getting the right kind of care, especially for mothers, is even more complicated,” said Fullwideler. Explained.

“We tell mom to do a white knuckle through this, and we need to flip the script over.”