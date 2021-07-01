Independence Day vaccination goals achieved in Orange County





Orange County, CA — A total of 70% of Orange County’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, as the tendency towards infections and hospitalizations increases, officials said Wednesday.

Reaching 70% of vaccination markers was the goal of the County Supervisory Board’s “Independence Day” push initiated with the vaccination program. Based on the latest available statistics, Orange County has 1,734,537 fully vaccinated inhabitants.

Of these, 1,621,711 received both doses and 264,074 received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which required two doses. An additional 112,826 people received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

According to Orange County supervisor Don Wagner, the county’s latest coronavirus statistics show that the county is “on track” and achieving vaccination goals is “great.” It’s a milestone. But Wagner added, “I’m told not to worry about resurrections, Delta variants, etc., but that’s there and we know we’re watching it.”

The county reported 51 new COVID infections on Wednesday, increasing the cumulative total to 256,317. “They’re pretty holding up,” said Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, on the latest statistics.

“Is there a slight increase? Yes,” Kim said, adding that “the increase was not important, so there were no issues that raised concerns for Dr. (Clayton) Chau.” He referred to the county’s chief health officer and director of the Orange County Healthcare Agency. “I talked to him this morning, and he was very happy,” Kim said. For the more contagious Delta variant, Kim said the number of cases in Orange County was “early 20s.” According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily new case rate for counties per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 0.9 last week to 1, with an overall positive test rate of 0.7%. It rose from to 0.9%. The county’s health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged areas, rose from 0.7% last week to 1.1% this week. Orange County no longer requires masks outdoors or in restaurants. Only some store chains need masks indoors, significantly reducing social distance. It’s a far cry from Los Angeles, where indoor mask restrictions protect the general public, whether or not they are vaccinated. Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, said Tuesday that a slight increase is expected. “It’s been two weeks since everything was opened …” Neumer said. “When I lifted the restrictions, I always saw a slight increase.” Neumer is expected to increase indoor activity when temperatures cool, and even more significantly in the fall when students return to class. He continued to be critical of Los Angeles County’s recommendation that vaccinated residents return to masks when indoors in public places. “Americans are not willing to mask indefinitely,” Neumer said. “It’s not going to fly. We need to keep the powder dry during the fall or winter and let people rest in the summer. That’s why we don’t understand what LA County is doing. .. “They are telegraphing to Delta that it doesn’t work, but it’s wrong because it works. I’m frankly embarrassed by their announcement. I understand it from the point of view of due caution. But I really don’t like to do that. So far I’m cautious during the summer and I don’t think the epidemiological situation justifies it. I will tell you. Instructing vaccinated people to wear masks indoors loses the incentive to take shots, Neumer said. “You are not giving people the right incentive structure,” he said. “If you tell them if you can get vaccinated, you can remove the mask. It’s a carrot. Instead, they’re offering a stick.” The hospitalization on Wednesday remained at 56, the same as on Tuesday, but the number of patients in the intensive care unit remained unchanged at 10. Orange County’s healthcare agency reported another coronavirus death on June 19, bringing the county-wide COVID-19 deaths to 5,121. The death toll in June is currently seven. May is 22nd. April is 42. March is 198. February is 610. January, the worst month of the pandemic, is 1,559. The next worst month, December, is 966. The county will stop posting COVID-19 data on weekends and will start posting weekly data starting Thursday. Ashley Ludwig, patch editor of City News Service, contributed to this report.

