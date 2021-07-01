Columbus Public Health has not made any changes to mask the current guidance as the delta variant spreads.





When West Coast cities reinstate the Mask Guidelines, Columbus Public Health tells them to pay attention to the Delta Variant, but sticks to the current CDC Guidelines.

Columbus, Ohio — The World Health Organization is encouraging fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distances as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. The CDC said it was up to local authorities to set guidelines for wearing masks, as some parts of the country, including central Ohio, are still moving towards 70% vaccination status. Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are reviving mask-wearing guidance as more infectious delta variants continue to spread across the country. Local health leaders like the Columbus Public Health Service are still working to make the city 70% of that number, so can you see them asking the Central Ohio to cover up again? ?? “At this time, we have no plans to change the officially announced guidance on masks,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts of Columbus Public Health. “I know the Delta Variant has arrived in Ohio. What I don’t know at this point is how much it has arrived.” Dr. Roberts said Columbus Public Health is working with the Ohio Public Health Service to determine the exact number of COVID-19 cases in Columbus as a delta variant. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine is .

Fact: There is nothing about the COVID-19 vaccine. mRNA technology dates back nearly 20 years. During the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, all usual safety measures were taken. Vaccines are safe and effective. pic.twitter.com/zLbf6V2ANo — Ohio Health Department (@OHdeptofhealth) June 30, 2021 She also said Columbus Public Health will continue to follow the CDC guidelines that unvaccinated people should still be obscured. But she said it’s a good idea to mask anyway, whether someone is vaccinated or around someone they don’t know. Hassan Shafad has lived in Columbus for about 20 years. He was vaccinated on Wednesday, so he and his family said they didn’t have to worry about masks at all. “My community, Somalia, has a lot of friends — many of my communities have been hit hard,” he said. “To save lives … it’s very important to get vaccinated.” Columbus City School teacher Teresastella saw first-hand that the live was changed by COVID-19. She said she was already taking Johnson & Johnson while her daughter was taking her second Pfizer on Wednesday. Stella said she was happy to get her and her family vaccinated and said she could be one step closer to normal. Not only for her, but also for the children she teaches. “I also felt that I didn’t have to walk around to help my students more freely and worry about getting sick,” she said. “That makes me feel like I can be a better teacher.” She said most of us share the hope we have now. “I hope we have full control over this. Not only for our country, but for the world as well.” With the July 4th holiday approaching and more people traveling, Dr. Roberts said he would keep this delta variant in mind. She advises people to make sure they are traveling with masks and to study any health guidelines that their destination has. Global promotion to prevent the spread of modern medicine and COVID-19 means that the vaccine was being developed even while it was still being tested. Get vaccinated and save your life. pic.twitter.com/m5huQn6G2R — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) June 25, 2021

