COVID vaccine tested by key workers





COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer’s or Modena’s mRNA vaccine was effective for essential workers, prevented infection and reduced the severity of breakthrough illness. Adjusted vaccine efficacy was 91% (95% CI 76-97%) for complete vaccination (defined as 14 days or more after the second dose) and 81% (defined as less than) for partially vaccinated workers. It was 95% CI 64-90%). 14 days after dosing 2)), reported by Dr. Mark Thompson of the Atlanta CDC and colleagues. In addition, participants who were partially or completely vaccinated with the breakthrough illness had a 58% lower risk of febrile illness (OR 0.42, 95% CI 0.18-0.98) and the time spent ill in bed. Was about two days shorter than their unvaccinated colleagues, they wrote in New England Journal of Medicine.. They are well aware of the effectiveness of vaccines in the prevention of symptomatic infections from clinical trials, but include the severity of COVID-19, viral RNA load, and a potential reduction in the period during which viral RNA can be detected. He added that there is little data on secondary benefits. .. The HEROES-RECOVER network included medical personnel, first responders and other important workers in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon, Texas and Utah from December 2020 to April 2021. .. Participants included face masks and other personal protective equipment, including electronic surveys of socio-demographic and health characteristics at enrollment, potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and time spent using PPE. Completed a monthly survey on the use of (PPE). They also reported the symptoms of COVID-19 they experienced, including severity and duration. Fever disease was defined as fever, fever, chills, or measured temperature above 38 ° C (1oo.4 ° F). Participants provided weekly nasal swabs and saliva samples, regardless of symptomatic status. Vaccination status was reported by participants through electronic and telephone surveys and direct upload of images of vaccination cards. The primary outcome is the time to SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by RT-PCR in vaccinated and unvaccinated participants, and viral RNA loading in COVID-19-infected patients, There was a secondary outcome of the frequency of febrile symptoms and the duration of the illness. Overall, 62% of the participants were women and 72% were between the ages of 18 and 49. Most (86%) were Caucasian and 69% had chronic illness. One-third of participants are nurses or other related healthcare workers, 26% are other essential or front-line workers, and 20-21% are major healthcare providers and first-line care providers. Was a person. In total, 3,179 participants received at least one mRNA vaccination, 84% of which received both. There were also 796 unvaccinated participants. SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in 204 participants, of which 5 were fully vaccinated, 11 were partially vaccinated, and 156 were unvaccinated. Thirty-two people whose vaccination status was unknown were excluded. Of the 81 viral samples sequenced, 10 were of concern. Interestingly, viral RNA was detected in 75% of fully or partially vaccinated participants for less than a week, while in 72% of unvaccinated participants it was detected for more than a week. Of the participants confirmed to be infected by RT-PCR, 25% of fully or partially vaccinated participants reported symptoms, compared with 63% of unvaccinated participants. Vaccinated participants also reported that the total number of days of symptoms was about 6 days less. The data limitation included the fact that 81% of partial vaccination estimates were based on a median 22 days of partial vaccination. If no infection is detected in vaccinated participants, either the reduced viral RNA load or the sensitivity of the PCR assay may overestimate the effectiveness of the vaccine. Also, researchers were unable to complete the sequencing of all viruses. Last updated: June 30, 2021 Molly Walker Deputy Editor-in-Chief, covering MedPage Today infectious diseases. She has won the 2020 J2 Achievement Award for her COVID-19 coverage. follow us Disclosure This study was supported by the National Vaccination and Respiratory Center and the CDC. Thompson did not reveal a relationship with the industry. The co-authors have revealed various relationships between other government funding and the industry.

