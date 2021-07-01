The Dash Diet Can Counter The Health Impact Of The Southern Diet

Share on Pinterest The Mediterranean and DASH diets focus on vegetables and fruits as well as fish.Getty Images Researchers report that the traditional southern diet of fried and processed meats can increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

According to experts, DASH or Mediterranean diets that emphasize fish, vegetables and fruits can improve heart health and lower blood pressure.

Experts recommend that anyone trying any of these heart-friendly diets start by slowly changing their diet and lifestyle habits. The dash diet can help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation, as well as reduce heart injuries and tensions. The same is true whether you use the DASH diet alone or in combination with a low-sodium diet, but there are benefits to reducing salt. according to it New research It was recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Survey results are more important today. Another study Published by the American Heart Association, it concludes that a typical southern diet of fried foods, processed meats, and sugar-containing beverages can increase the risk of sudden cardiac death. In the report, researchers say that following a Mediterranean-style diet that consumes large amounts of fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains, and legumes can reduce the risk of death from cardiac arrest. I am. “Improvement of the diet by eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, such as the Mediterranean diet, and low in fried foods, offal meats, and processed meats, which is characteristic of the Southern style diet pattern, poses a risk. It can be reduced because of sudden cardiac death. ” James M. Sikani, DrPH, FAHA, lead author of research, professor of medicine, and deputy director of research in the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In the DASH diet study, researchers found 412 participants with elevated blood pressure (baseline 42% black, 55% female) on the DASH diet, or a typical US diet from low to varying levels. Randomly assigned to one of the control regimens designed to reflect. High sodium intake for 4 weeks. Previous studies have shown an association between the DASH diet and lowering blood pressure, but this is the first study to investigate the role of salt in more depth. Blood tests were used to look for protein biomarkers or measurable indicators of heart health in the blood, such as injury, stress, and inflammation. In the DASH diet group, researchers said heart damage and inflammation were reduced by 18% and 13%, respectively. They reported that the combination of the DASH diet and sodium reduction significantly reduced biomarkers for injury (20%) and stress (23%), but inflammation was not significantly affected by salt intake alone. did.

The· Dash diet We aim to lower sodium levels to meet the recommendations set out in the Diet Guidelines for Americans. But that’s not all. “Eating DASH is about as much about optimizing potassium, magnesium, and calcium as it is about reducing sodium. These are all minerals that lower blood pressure.” Andy de SantisRD, the published author and weight loss expert, told Healthline. Christine Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, Dietitian, and the author of “Skinny Liver” said the study validates that she has preached as a dietitian for the past 20 years. “The combination of the DASH diet and the low sodium diet is a great example of what we Americans should strive to achieve for our body,” she told Healthline. Low sodium focus is especially effective for men who want to lower their blood pressure. DeSantis said men tend to consume more sodium than women. The Dash diet recommends choosing these foods more often. fruit

Vegetables

Low-fat dairy products

Whole grains

poultry

fish

nuts The Dash diet limits these types of foods and nutrients. Saturated fat

Total lipid

cholesterol

Red meat

Beverages with sweets and sugar This way of eating Mediterranean diet, This is also generally associated with lower blood pressure levels and lower heart risk.