New services launched to help people achieve a healthier weight and improve their health

New services offered both virtually and face-to-face throughout the UK

Additional pilot plans for children and families starting in 11 regions

Part of the government’s world-leading obesity strategy, leveling up the agenda prior to the launch of a new health promotion agency ( OHP )

Thousands of adults and children benefit from new services launched throughout the UK to help achieve healthy weight and improve health as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to tackling obesity. Will receive.

The NHS Digital Weight Management Program, which begins today (Thursday, July 1), is funded by £ 12 million in government funding and is available for GP and obese adults who have also been diagnosed with either diabetes. We provide free online support through referrals to our primary care team. , High blood pressure, or both. Helps manage weight and improve health.

In addition, the government has provided £ 30m of new funding to Parliament across the UK to deploy extended management services for obese adults. Services can be provided face-to-face, remotely, or digitally. With 98% of the council accepting funding, individuals can sign up for this support through primary care services or, in some areas, refer themselves through local governments.

In most areas, the service includes a 12-week session that includes dietary advice, physical activity guidance, and support to help people start and maintain healthier habits.

An additional £ 4.3 million of new funding has been allocated to 11 municipalities to support the expansion of children’s weight management services from 2021 to 2022. They try new ways to improve access to services for up to 6,000 children identified as overweight. Weight or obesity.

Obesity is one of the biggest health crises facing the country. Living with obesity is a major risk to individual health and is a major cause of nationally preventable illness and premature death. Almost two-thirds of adults in the UK live overweight or obese, one in three children graduate from primary school with overweight or obesity, and obesity-related illnesses cost £ 6 billion annually. takes.

Evidence suggests that weight management services can help people behave healthier, lose weight, and improve their general well-being.

The Minister of Public Health, Jo Churchill, said:

We want healthier options to be easier options, but we know that losing weight can still be difficult for people. Ensuring that adequate support is available can help individuals maximize the positive effects that reaching a healthier weight can have, both physically and mentally. Means. The advantage is theirs. It is really important that we help people access services that are convenient for them and tailored to their needs. By expanding virtual and face-to-face weight management support nationwide, we are bringing health and well-being improvements closer to home.

The· OHP – Fully launched later this year – will lead national efforts to improve national health by continuing to support obese people, supporting mental health and promoting physical activity. I will. The expansion of weight management services is an important example of a local and national approach to addressing health problems. OHP ..

A collaborative approach between the NHS and local governments will enable obese adults to receive personalized services.

Our world-leading obesity strategy is to become obese by 2030 through a variety of initiatives, including investing in weight management services and limiting advertising for fat, salt and sugar-rich products (HFSS) on television. We aim to halve the number of children. Before 9 pm and online, limit the promotion of unhealthy food and drink in retail stores and introduce calorie labeling in large out-of-home food businesses such as restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, National Clinical Director of Diabetes and Obesity at NHS England, said:

The NHS Long-Term Plan focuses on reducing the serious health concerns that obese people may experience, including the prevention of illness and the increased risk of more serious consequences of COVID. I promised to put it. The new NHS Digital Weight Management Program focuses on reducing health inequalities, improving quality of life and long-term health, and weight management for tens of thousands of obese people with diabetes and / or hypertension. Results that provide online access to the service.

Today’s announcement is part of £ 100m in additional funding to help people achieve a healthier weight. This will give up to 700,000 adults and 6,000 children access to digital apps and weight management groups to help them lose weight. Or an individual coach.

Dr. Alison Tedstone, Chief Dietitian for UK Public Health Services, said:

Many of us have struggled to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight during the pandemic and blockade. It is important for everyone to get support to lose weight when needed. Therefore, it is especially timely and welcome to see these new services launch. The causes of obesity are related to where we live, work and play. There, the food offered and the environment in which it is built often make it difficult to choose healthier options. As such, the UK Public Health Service is working with local governments to make the local environment healthier and provide weight management support as part of the government’s broader national obesity strategy.

The COVID-19 pandemic shows the impact of living with obesity on people’s health, making it more important than ever to help people move towards a healthier weight.

Cllr David Fothergill, chair of the Community Welfare Committee of the Local Government Association, said:

National councils play an important role in joint efforts with the government to help people of all ages achieve healthier weights. Freely available to overweight and obese people, these targeting programs offer significant health benefits such as reduced joint pressure, reduced risk of cancer, prevention of type 2 diabetes, reduction of cholesterol, and relief of high blood pressure. Can bring. .. The new weight management service announced today is a positive step and reflects a common commitment with the government to tackle obesity and help communities lead healthier and more active lives.

Background information

Read more about the £ 100m announcement..

Details of NHS England’s digital program – This is also available to NHS staff.

Eligible NHS staff can introduce themselves to the program..

Patients will be referred to NHS Digital’s weight management program on the Referral Hub by GP practice and will be offered one of three levels of intervention. You can then choose a provider that offers a 12-week digital weight management service.

Municipal grants were weighted according to the size of the local population, the prevalence of obesity, and the level of deprivation.To ensure that you move to the place where you need it most. Of the 152 municipalities, 149 confirmed that they had accepted funding.

The 11 municipalities that receive a portion of the £ 4.3 million fund for extended child weight management services are:

Barking and Dagenum

Brent, Enfield, Hounslow, Waltham Forest

Birmingham

Liverpool

Bradford

Tameside

Sandwell

Kingston upon hull

For more information Adult weight management service allows decisions from 2021 to 2022..