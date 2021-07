A Mediterranean diet with oily fish may help reduce the frequency of migraines | Food

Data suggest that eating a Mediterranean diet high in oily fish may help reduce the frequency of migraines in those who suffer from them. About 10 million adults are suffering in the UK Migraine, Women are three times more likely to be affected than men. In recent years, several new treatments have become available, but many continue to experience pain. Both the omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish and certain nuts and seeds and the omega-6 fatty acids found in refined vegetable oils are precursors of a pain-regulating molecule called oxylipin, derived from the former. Relieves pain. The effect, and the latter, has the effect of amplifying pain. Dr. Christopher Ramsden and colleagues at the National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, USA, test whether changing the relative proportions of these fats in people’s diets affect the frequency and severity of migraine headaches. I decided to do it. They recruited 182 patients suffering from migraine headaches between the 5th and 20th of the month and randomly assigned them to eat one of three meals for 16 weeks. Another one that raised omega 3 and lowered omega 6. And a control diet containing typical levels of both fatty acids. The diets were designed to be as similar to each other as possible, but the main differences are the type of oil or butter and the main source of protein provided to the participants (eg oily fish vs low fat fish or poultry). .. When. Studies published in British Medical JournalFound that both intervention diets increased pain-relieving levels of oxylipin compared to a control diet. It has also significantly reduced the frequency of migraine headaches in people. People in the high omega 3 group eat 1.3 hours a day, 2 headaches a month, 1.7 hours a day, and 4 days a month. High omega 3 and low omega 6 meals. Diet did not significantly reduce the severity of headaches in people, but tended to shorter headaches. However, since most of the participants were women, this approach may not work for children, men, or the elderly. It’s also unclear if other omega 3 sources are effective, so vegetarians and those worried about sustainability are registered nutritionists who lead nutrition and evidence-based medicine at Aston University in Birmingham. Dr. Duane Mellor said that fish stock can also benefit. He said it was unclear if the benefits were solely due to changes in omega 3 fatty acids. Tom Sanders, Professor Emeritus of Nutrition and Nutrition at King’s College London, said: acid. “

