Auckland Emergency Department Fighting Winter Virus Outbreak

The proliferation of viral winter illnesses is causing havoc in Auckland’s emergency department – ​​concerns about the front lines only keep it busy.

Public hospitals and primary health care providers in the Oakland region are overwhelmed by patients with the following viruses: RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)..

The virus causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. For healthy adults and older children, the symptoms are often mild and very similar to the common cold.However, in the case of infants The virus can lead to more serious illness, Including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Manukau Health County confirmed that the hospital’s emergency department was under pressure and that 415 people were passing through the door on Monday alone. The normal number per day is about 300.

A spokeswoman said most of the presentations in the emergency department were winter viruses.

“Last year, Covid-19’s precautions were in front of people’s minds, so the number of colds was minimal. But this year, face-to-face contact has increased and these symptoms have increased significantly. ..

“We Community supporting hospitals By seeking proper care for their condition and leaving ED free for those who need it most. In most cases, your GP or GP can provide medical advice and prescriptions to manage acute injuries, illnesses, and long-term conditions. “

Becky Moss / Staff Honor, a 4-month-old daughter of my FM host K’Lee McNabb who gave birth prematurely, is receiving intensive care after catching RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

Dr. Andrew Chanmou, clinical director of the South Seas Healthcare Trust, said the number of children with respiratory infections has increased since the beginning of winter.

“Last year, the blockade of Covid-19 made us accustomed to getting rid of winter coughs and colds, but this year’s demand is arguably one of the busiest we’ve seen.”

Chan Mow said a primary health provider based in southern Oakland cannot test patients for a variety of respiratory viruses. But he said RSV is a common cause of viral upper respiratory tract infections in children.

Dr. Mike Shepard of Auckland DHB said the number of patients with respiratory illness was higher than usual in both the City of Auckland and the Emergency Department of Starship Hospital.

“During this time, we are seeking help and patience from the general public,” Shepherd said. “There is nothing more important than asking Farnau for help at the right time, so if you need to come to the hospital, do so.

“But Farnau wants you to be aware that there may be longer waiting times so that the emergency department can plan this.”

He said the staff are now expecting a very busy July and August.

“We are implementing escalation plans, increasing staff, attracting support from other parts of the hospital and opening up additional hospital beds to meet increasing demand and keep track of waiting times.”

123rf The emergency department of hospitals in the Oakland area is under pressure from the surge in the number of patients with viral illnesses.

A spokesperson for Waitakere DHB said there was a marked increase in RSV patients at both North Shore and Waitakere Hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Regional Public Health Service said last year the incidence of influenza-like illness was very low in the region.

Also, the increase in viruses such as RSV in 2021 may include those who did not get sick last year and did not develop their immunity, and those who became infected this year.

Royal New Zealand College of GP President Samantha Merton said it was time for the virus to attack.

“This year seems to be a bit more rampant than last year,” she said. “But it’s this time that we usually get infected with these viruses just before school is closed in July.”

“Last year, we settled on a false sense of security and I think we rarely traveled abroad.”

But according to Merton, children are returning to school and face-to-face contact viruses are constantly prevalent. She said the start of a travel bubble with Australia could also be a factor.

She said the best advice she could give was to stay away from others if people were ill, wash their hands, and try to control coughing and sneezing.