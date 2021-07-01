Delta variants are currently found in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

Aya Elamroussi and Amir Vera, CNN

The· Delta variant Covid19 infections are currently detected in all 50 states and Washington, DC, according to the latest CNN aggregates.

The last state to report the variant was South Dakota, which confirmed the first case on Tuesday.

As more infectious variants spread, this puts more pressure on local and state officials to vaccinate more people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he was “extremely concerned” about the significant disparity between low and high vaccination rates. Unfortunately, this could soon become “two Americas”. One is that most people are vaccinated, and the other is that low vaccination rates can lead to a surge in cases.

“When these low levels of vaccination are superimposed on highly diffuse variants, it is these individuals that are found in under-vaccinated areas such as states, cities, and counties. “He said. “It’s almost like two Americas.”

Young people between the ages of 18 and 24 are still in the group where authorities are trying to get vaccinated. According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion of young people hospitalized is increasing.

Since May, people between the ages of 12 and 29 have accounted for about one-third of hospitalizations, more than in the past, according to Warensky. However, CDC data show improved immunization rates for young adults. In the last two weeks, the 18-24 year old group accounted for 12.6% of all fully vaccinated people, according to the CDC.

However, the surge in coronavirus cases is “totally avoidable and completely preventable” by vaccination, said Forch, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fouch’s remarks come from the fact that more contagious and aggressive Delta variants reach almost every state, accounting for 26.1% of Covid-19 cases in the United States as of Tuesday. CDC..

“I’m worried about the Delta variant,” US surgeon Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN Wednesday. “And I’m not only looking at it in terms of national case stagnation, but I’m also worried about the increase in cases in many small sections of the United States, which is actually caused by Delta variants. I am. “

According to Mercy, many viruses are still widespread in the United States, and nearly 300 people (“too many”) die daily from the coronavirus, citing data from the last few weeks.

“This isn’t over, and the virus wins when we take our eyes off the ball and when we relax our vigilance,” he said. “We’ve seen it trick us many times in the past. We have to be vigilant and vaccinated. Others about getting vaccinated I have to talk to people. “

Indeed, the rise and spread of more contagious coronavirus variants is Achievement of herd immunity — The point at which a sufficient number of people are protected from the virus To suppress its spread — A coronavirus expert told CNN on Tuesday.

Andrew Pekoshi, a professor of immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who studies the coronavirus, said:

“Sure, we haven’t left the forest yet because there is no vaccination rate to get these herd immunity effects.”

Where the vaccination rate is low Especially vulnerable Experts said of the Delta variant.

In Mississippi, where only 29.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, unvaccinated people accounted for more than 90% of Covid-19 cases and deaths last month, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the State Department of Health. Says. Mississippi Public Health Service..

Mississippi joins Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Louisiana, with less than 35% of its population fully vaccinated.

Mask guidance remains the same in most places

With the spread of the Delta variant, most mask guidance and policies don’t seem ready to change.

“For now, the CDC recommendations are that if you are actually vaccinated, that is, if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected and you do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.” Fauci said.

Warensky said Wednesday at ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that the policy on masks for planes and public transport is not expected to change anytime soon.

“Vaccinated people can take off their masks and celebrate July 4th, which gives them peace of mind. Look at each other’s smiles again,” she added. “And for those who are vaccinated against this Delta variant and don’t keep protecting them by wearing masks or keeping them away, we really have to continue the effort we are making. Must be. “

Children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine should continue to wear masks indoors until the Delta variant is managed in the United States. Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said: I told CNN on Wednesday.

He added that regional differences in the location of the subspecies mean that parents need to fully understand the risks in their area.

“Most of it has to do with where you are,” Hotez said. “If you’re in the northeast, where infection rates are very low, your child is much safer than part of the current South Central United States where the epidemic is actually happening. It’s a one-to-two punch in the Delta. Mutant Low vaccination rate. “

Los Angeles County voluntarily wears masks, regardless of age or vaccination status, “until health officials can better understand how and to whom Delta variants are spread.” Guidance has been revived, the county’s Public Health Service said.

And Almost all staff at Johns Hopkins Public Health School in Baltimore have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and they are still working in masks, Pecos told CNN.

“There is still a masking policy here, especially in group situations,” he said. “This pandemic isn’t over yet.”

Los Angeles County appears to be the only county so far to recommend wearing masks in response to the spread of Delta varieties, a national association of county and city health authorities told CNN on Tuesday. Told. However, health officials continue to monitor the spread of variants in the United States, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the group.

Nationwide, the number of people practicing safety measures such as social distance and masking continues to decline, even though 84% of Americans have heard of Delta variants. Axios-Ipsos Indicated. The poll, conducted Friday-Monday, consisted of a nationally representative sample of 1,106 adults.

Meanwhile, another poll shows that most adults who plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine have already been vaccinated.

Kaiser Family Foundation Report released on Wednesday Sixty-five percent of the adults surveyed have been vaccinated at least once since 62% in May. Only 3% of unvaccinated people said they were planning to get vaccinated as soon as possible. About 14% said they would never be vaccinated.

In the long run, pandemic sacrifices are not only life-threatening, but also the mental health and well-being of people across the country, Mercy told CNN Wednesday.

“We have a long way to go to recover from this pandemic,” he said. “We can only do it together, but it starts with us getting vaccinated.”

Covid-19 cases are declining among children

on the other hand Children under 12 years old I’m not yet eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but there’s some good news about the reduction in cases.

Last week, over 8,400 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to children. Weekly report of the American Academy of Pediatrics, The lowest number of cases per week since May 2020.

About 10% of Covid-19 cases reported last week were children. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4.03 million children have tested positive for Covid-19.

The decrease in the number of cases in children Kaiser Family Foundation It shows an increase in Covid-19 vaccination rates in children aged 12 to 17 years. Approximately 34% of parents said that eligible children received at least one Covid-19 vaccination from 24% in May. About 8% say that children aged 12 to 17 will be vaccinated soon.

Vaccine efficacy data in children under the age of 12 may be analyzed “in the fall / winter time frame,” according to Dr. Peter Marks, director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“It makes sense that it will take some time there, because we needed a gradual dose reduction (reduction of the dose used, essentially a gradual reduction of the dose), and surely. To do that, I want to see longer tracking data, that there is some kind of security in that population, “Marks said.

According to experts, the vaccine protects against delta mutants

As the variants spread, health professionals encourage people to be fully vaccinated, so they receive maximum protection.

Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic infections caused by delta mutants. Fauci said.. People who take it only once have less protection.

Moderna vaccines have been found in laboratory experiments to work against new variants, including the company’s Delta strain. Said on Tuesday.. Serum samples from people who received two shots of the Modana vaccine showed neutralizing activity against the mutant, Modana said in a preprint study that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has not yet been proven in research, but Fauci says it is “very likely” to be protected from the Delta variant.

A double dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which uses the same platform as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is about 88% effective against the Delta variant, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “can make reasonable assumptions.” Forch said.

As of Tuesday, 46.4% of the US population had been fully vaccinated, CDC data show. More than half of the population is fully vaccinated in 16 states. And 16 states have achieved President Joe Biden’s goal of at least one vaccination of 70% of adults by July 4.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Jamie Gumbrecht, Joe Sutton, Kay Jones, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, Sarah Braner and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.