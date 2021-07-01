Studies found that British families increased their calorie intake in a pandemic | Food





Restaurants, cafes and pubs may have been closed, but about 90% of UK households increased their calorie intake during a pandemic because they more than compensated for the differences from takeaways and large supermarkets. The pandemic causes a significant and sustained increase in caloric intake, above normal levels by more than 15% around May, peaking towards the end of Britain’s first national blockade, and ending at about 10% normal. It exceeded. In 2020, according to the Institute of Finance (IFS). “The key question for policy makers is whether higher calorie consumption will continue when they get out of the pandemic,” said Martin O’Connell, deputy research director and co-author of the study at IFS. “Our findings show increased telecommuting as a factor driving higher calorie consumption, which can exacerbate the challenge of improving the diet of the population and reducing obesity levels. “ Using data on the purchase of millions of food and non-alcoholic beverages from shops, takeaways and restaurants, a study found that the pandemic reduced calories from restaurant meals to zero during the UK’s first national blockade. I found. This increased somewhat over the summer and decreased again as hospitality sector restrictions were reintroduced in the fall. However, this was offset by a significant increase in calories from take-out. This peaked at more than double the normal level in the UK’s second national blockade in November 2020. Overall, people have increased calories from raw ingredients more than those from ready-to-eat meals, light meals and treats, and pandemics have shifted the calorie balance to foods that need to be prepared at home. According to the report, the most plausible explanation for the sustained increase in pandemics was not a change in household composition, food waste, or stockpiles, but an increase in consumption. Kate Smith, Associate Director of IFS and author of the study, said: “The increase in food consumed at home is more than offsetting the loss of calories from eating out. 90% of households increased their calorie intake, the largest increase in the wealthiest households.” Mark Franks, director of welfare at the Nuffield Foundation, one of the research funders, said: This report is added to its evidence base through an important new analysis of changes in people’s diets. “Increased calorie consumption raises some systematic issues behind food inequality, such as the cost of a healthy diet compared to an unhealthy diet, which can contribute to obesity. We are strengthening the need to deal with it. “Also, we should distract the minority who are struggling to access food throughout the pandemic, as evidenced by concerns over increased use of food banks and lack of access to free school meals. There is none.”

