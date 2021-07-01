Healthcare workers, officials involved in the recent surge in COVID-19





Salt Lake City — State Health Authority and Healthcare Workers “Summer surge” was seen at COVID-19 With cases and hospitalizations over the past week, I know where most of the new cases come from. “People who are sick, those who test positive, those who are hospitalized, all have one thing in common, most of whom are vaccinated,” said Tom Hudachiko of the Utah Department of Health. I haven’t received it. ” .. “Of the 1.4 million people who were fully vaccinated in Utah, about 1,500 tested positive for COVID-19, which is actually about one-tenth percent, so the number of vaccinated people. Is very small. The COVID-19 test is positive, but some are positive. “ The roots of recent cases appear to come from unvaccinated individuals and individuals interacting with other unvaccinated people who are not wearing masks. Read-Utah COVID-19 surges.3 more died “Remember our history. Our history is only a few months old and we need to remember that these (masks) work,” said hospitalizations in recent weeks. Dr. Todd Vento of Intermountain Healthcare, who is doing this, said. “Many people are not vaccinated, but many are still at risk of severe infections. At that time, many of us in the hospital were in the ICU a few more times. I am worried that I will be hospitalized several more times in the ward. “ Health officials are closely monitoring variants of COVID-19 that have moved to Utah. According to UDOH, about half of the new cases are due to variants and the other half are the original strains of SARS-CoV-2. “I was concerned based on knowing what happened in other countries and observing the trends of various mutant strain concerns,” said the Delta mutant strain, which is more contagious than the original virus. Said Dr. Vent. “If you don’t have the vaccine and you get this strain, it’s easier to spread to others.” Read-The CDC clarifies: Vaccinated people can go without a mask unless local health authorities say otherwise: Both Intermountain Healthcare and the Utah Department of Health continue to recommend taking doses that help unvaccinated Utah prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. They recognize that they are not 100 percent effective, but UDOH says the COVID vaccine is more than 95 percent effective in preventing serious viral symptoms. “Many of our data show that the people most likely to still be wearing masks are vaccinated individuals. This is what we need now. It’s the exact opposite, “says Hudachko. “It’s more convenient to be vaccinated so far. Most importantly, we know that these vaccines are absolutely effective in limiting the transmission of this disease. . “

