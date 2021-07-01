Stay safe in the summer sun | No meter

It’s summer and the sun is starting to shine. It is imperative to take care of yourself when you begin to return to normal activity and when you are in the sun. Understanding the safety of the sun will help keep your skin healthy and protected.
When spending time outdoors, remember to follow the tips below to protect yourself from the negative effects of too much sun.
Wear sunglasses, a hat and protective clothing
Did you know that getting some rays has some advantages? Sunlight can have a positive effect on skin, mental health, stress relief and energy levels. Ultraviolet rays (UV) from the sun can activate vitamin D in the skin. The amount of vitamin D levels in the skin depends on certain factors such as skin color, geographic location, weather conditions, and time of day in the sun. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with osteoporosis, depression, cancer, and weakness.
In addition, high levels of pigmentation often result in low levels of vitamin D in the system, especially from sunlight.
Ultraviolet rays from the sun have a hard time penetrating melanin-rich skin tones. Care must be taken to protect the skin from the sun, despite the low transmission of UV rays from the sun. And, despite common mythology, people of color need sunscreen or protection from other suns. Sunburn damage to the skin of people of color can manifest itself in the form of sunburn, cancer, darkening of the skin, and aging spots. Therefore, if you have high levels of melanin, you should take advantage of various sun safety methods when participating in outdoor activities.
If skin melanin is restricted, skin exposure to sunlight and UV light should be carefully monitored to reduce the risk of cancer. Use 15 or more SPFs that protect exposed skin from UVA and UVB rays. Be sure to check the expiration date of the sunscreen you are using.
If you don’t see the expiration date, your sunscreen is usually valid for 3 years. Also, if you are in the sun for long periods of time, it is important to reapply sunscreen after 2 hours. Sunscreen is worn and needs to be reapplied after toweling, sweating and swimming.
Enjoy your summer dog day responsibly and safely by protecting yourself from the negative effects of sunlight.
Make sure you are positive about your sun safety, whether you are on the beach, in the park, or in your backyard.
Taja Hereford is a health educator at the Rock County Public Health Service.If you would like to ask a health-related question that will be answered in a future column, please send an email [email protected] The subject contains “Healthful Hint”. The Rock County Public Health Service reserves the right not to answer questions that appear inappropriate. Follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD for more information.
..
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.beloitdailynews.com/no_meter/stay-safe-under-summer-sun/article_210f3e12-fd55-5f56-ac9b-1ecdc170010f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos