New Digital Weight Management Service Opened for GP Introduction





The GP will be able to refer patients to the new NHS Online Weight Management Service, which will be launched today. The NHS Digital Weight Management Program, backed by £ 12 million in government funding, provides free online support for obese adults diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, or both, for weight management and health. We support improvement. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC). According to the NHS England, GPs and primary care teams can refer patients to service, which is expected to benefit “thousands” of people across the UK. Earlier this month NHS England announced The £ 20m new funding for the new weight management GP enhancement service that the digital program is receiving has provided practice with a voluntary opportunity to sign up for the scheme... Medical care to sign up for DES will be paid £ 11.50 per obese patient referred to a qualified weight management service – However, an “allocation” is set that limits the number that can be referenced. The NHS England previously stated that digital weight management services should become the default for obese patients with hypertension and diabetes and can accommodate up to 270,000 patients this fiscal year. GP may also refer to a Tier 2 weight management service, NHS diabetes prevention program, or Tier 3 or 4 service funded by the local government. In addition to this program, the government is providing £ 30m of new funding to Parliaments across the UK to deploy extended management services for obese adults. According to DHSC, services can be provided remotely or digitally face-to-face. An additional £ 4.3 million of new funding has been allocated to 11 municipalities to support the expansion of children’s weight management services in 2021/22. Public Health Minister Jo Churchill said: “We want healthier options to be easier, but we know that weight loss can still be difficult for people. Make sure that the right support is available. Means that reaching a healthier weight can help individuals maximize the positive effects they can have, both physically and mentally. The benefits are theirs. “It’s really important to help people access services that are convenient for them and tailored to their needs. Improve health and well-being by expanding virtual and face-to-face weight management support nationwide. I’m getting closer to my home. “ Following the announcement of weight management DES, BMA declared it as follows: “Fundamentally flawed” both clinically and practically. BMA has branded the new service as micromanagement. This makes GP unreliable and has little impact on the country’s obesity crisis.

