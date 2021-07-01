The UK urged the sharing of the Covid vaccine with the world at the same time as the booster rollout

Proposals to provide coronavirus vaccine boosters in the UK should take into account dose sharing with other countries around the world, activists said.

The British could be offered a third jab in the fall, but millions of people in other parts of the world didn’t have the first jab. One Campaign warned: The current country. “

According to officials, the Covid-19 Vaccination Booster Program could be launched in the UK for 32 million people as soon as September.

New interim guidance from experts advising the government sets a priority list of who should get a third jab if a booster program is needed.

The plan was created to ensure that the NHS was prepared for possible booster campaigns, but authorities provided more data on whether a third vaccine was needed to enhance protection during the winter. waiting.

This is consistent with the influenza jab deployment. Influenza jabs are essential this winter in preparation for the potentially difficult flu season, health officials say.

The UK is the first country in the world to publish interim guidance on the Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign, but many others are considering proposals.

Authorities emphasized that a third vaccine may not be needed, but a government scientific adviser said he was “missing an opportunity” and wants to give medical services as much time as possible to plan. I think.

Final guidance from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) will be published by September.

(PA graphics) credit: PA graphics

“There was a moral and scientific failure due to developed countries storing doses,” said Romilly Greenhill, UK director of One Campaign, which works on a more equitable vaccine distribution around the world.

She states: “We need to think bigger-it’s important to ensure that people are protected at home-but that needs to happen at the same time as sharing doses with other countries.

“There are millions of people around the world who don’t have the first shot, not to mention one-third, and at this point evidence of booster effectiveness or need is still limited. ..

“The best way to protect people at home is to share doses with other countries now, as no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Dr. David Elliman, a local child health consultant, said the booster program was justified “in all consciences” when “in most parts of the world, there are not enough vaccines to give a single dose to the adult population.” I wondered if it could be transformed.

(PA graphics) credit: PA graphics

The JCVI Provisional Guidance defines two stages of the booster program. First, it targets the most vulnerable 15 million people over the age of 70, including healthcare professionals, long-term care workers, and residents of elderly care facilities.

The second stage is regular with adults over 50 years old, usually 16 years old and over who are provided with free NHS influenza jabs, people 16-49 years old in the Covid risk group, and people with immunodeficiency. contact.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of the Commission’s Covid-19, said: The final advice on booster vaccination can change significantly. “

Deploying the NHS is logistically easy as people are offered a single jab as a booster.

Dr. Richard Votry, Chairman of the GP Committee of the British Medical Association, welcomed early notification of potential plans and “listened to practice when outlining the support needed” for future jab deployments. I asked the government to “tilt”.

He added: “As all doctors are familiar with, winter causes a surge in illness and infectious diseases. Protecting the most vulnerable patients with both Covid-19 and the flu vaccine makes more people seriously ill. I hope to prevent you from dying.

“Now, when we know that the NHS is always the most tense, we hope this will reduce the pressure on the NHS as a whole and social care.”

It’s not yet known if people will be offered the same vaccine or another, but the advisor said, “all possibilities are at the table.”

Authorities will be able to find out more if the results of the CovBoost trial, which will be reported in August, are available.

Meanwhile, experts say that existing symptoms “may miss many Covid-19 cases,” calling for an expansion of the official list of Covid-19 symptoms.

As the BMJ wrote, they “missed or delayed the identification of many Covid cases” and “efforts to prevent infection” when limiting the test to those with fever, cough, taste and smell changes. It suggests that it may “prevent”.

The latest results of the UK Covid-19 School Infection Survey by the Office for National Statistics are scheduled for Thursday.

They provide estimates of staff and students tested positive for coronavirus across school samples in May.

Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson has shown that the school bubble could be destroyed on July 19 as part of the next step in deregulating the UK.

In a speech at Commons on Wednesday, he also acknowledged that this was a long-term goal, but would like to end regular Covid-19 testing for school children “as soon as possible and at the most realistic stage.” Said.