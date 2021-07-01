Health
Eating a diet that contains more fish fat will reduce vegetable oils and reduce migraines
A diet high in fatty fish helped According to a new study, patients with frequent migraine headaches reduce the number and intensity of their monthly headaches compared to participants who eat a diet high in vegetable-based fats and oils. Results from a team of researchers from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), which are part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill BMJ.
NIH team Chris Ramsden, NIA and NIAAA In-Wall Research Program clinical researchers, and UNC part-time faculty. Ramsden and his team specialize in studying lipids (fatty acid compounds found in many natural oils) and the role of lipids in aging, especially in chronic pain and neurodegenerative conditions. The UNC team includes Doug Mann and MD in Neurology and Kim Faurot and Ph.D. in Integrative Medicine. Led by.
Migraine, a neurological disorder, is one of the most common causes of chronic pain, loss of working hours, and poor quality of life. Over 4 million people worldwide suffer from chronic migraine headaches (at least 15 migraine headaches per month), and over 90% of patients function or function normally during a seizure that can last from 4 hours to 3 days. I can’t. Women between the ages of 18 and 44 are particularly prone to migraine headaches, affecting an estimated 18% of all American women. Current migraine medications usually provide only partial relief and can have negative side effects such as sedation, addiction or possible addiction.
NIA Science Director Luigi Ferrucci, MD, Ph.D. Said:
This study of 182 adults with frequent migraine headaches extends the team’s previous study on the effects of linoleic acid and chronic pain. Linoleic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid commonly found in the American diet from corn, soybeans, and other similar oils, as well as some nuts and seeds. A previous small study by the team investigated whether linoleic acid inflamed the migraine-related pain-treating tissues and pathways of the trigeminal nerve, the largest and most complex of the body’s 12 cranial nerves. They found that a diet low in linoleic acid and high in omega-3 fatty acids (such as those found in seafood) can relieve inflammation in this pain pathway.
During the 16-week dietary intervention, participants were randomly assigned to one of three healthy eating plans. All participants were presented with a meal kit containing fish, vegetables, hummus, salads and breakfast items. One group received an oil-rich, linoleic acid-reduced diet from fatty or fatty fish. The second group received a diet containing high levels of fat fish and high linoleic acid. The third group received a diet containing high linoleic acid and low levels of fatty fish to mimic the average intake in the United States. The diet plan was designed by BethMac Intosh, MPH of the Nutrition and Food Services division of UNC Healthcare.
During the intervention, participants monitor the number, duration, and intensity of migraine headaches, how they affected their ability to function at work, school, and social life, and how often they need to take painkillers. Did. When the study began, participants had an average of 16 days or more of headaches per month, 5 hours or more of migraine pains per day, and despite using multiple headache medications. The baseline score had a serious impact on quality of life.
A diet low in vegetable oil and high in fatty fish reduced total headache time per day, severe headache time per day, and overall headache days per month by 30% compared to the control group. Reduced by 40%. Blood samples from participants in this group also had low levels of pain-related lipids. Despite the frequency of headaches and reduced pain, these same participants reported only a slight improvement in overall quality of life associated with migraine compared to other groups in the study.
“Dietary changes may provide some relief for millions of Americans suffering from migraine pain,” said Lumsden. “It is further evidence that the food we eat can affect the path of pain.”
Researchers found that diet-based interventions that increase omega 3 fat while reducing linoleic acid sources reduce the number of days and effects of migraine headaches while reducing fish oil-based supplements. The need for painkillers said it would serve as a verification of showing better prospects to help. They hope to continue expanding this study to study the effects of diet on other chronic pain conditions.
This study was supported by the NIHNIA and NIAAA In-Wall Research Programs. NIH grants such as 1R01AT007813–01A1, T32 AT003378, DK056350, UL1TR002489.
reference: Lumsden, CE, etc. Dietary changes to n-3 and n-6 fatty acids to reduce headaches in adults with migraine: Randomized controlled trials. BMJ 2021; 374: n1448. Doi: 10.1136 /bmj.n1448.
About the National Institute on Aging (NIA): NIA is leading the US federal government’s efforts to conduct and support research on aging and the health and well-being of older people. Find out more about age-related cognitive changes and neurodegenerative diseases through NIA Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Education and Referral (ADEAR) Center Website.. Visit NIA’s main website for information on various aging topics. English language And Spanish,and Stay connected..
About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): The US medical research institute, NIH, has 27 laboratories and centers and is a component of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The NIH is a leading federal agency that conducts and supports basic, clinical, and translational medical research, investigating the causes, treatments, and treatments for both common and rare diseases. For more information on NIH and its programs, please visit: www.nih.gov..
NIH … Turn Discovery into Health®
###
Sources
2/ https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/consuming-diet-more-fish-fats-less-vegetable-oils-can-reduce-migraine-headaches
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]