Eating a diet that contains more fish fat will reduce vegetable oils and reduce migraines

A diet high in fatty fish helped According to a new study, patients with frequent migraine headaches reduce the number and intensity of their monthly headaches compared to participants who eat a diet high in vegetable-based fats and oils. Results from a team of researchers from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), which are part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill BMJ.

NIH team Chris Ramsden, NIA and NIAAA In-Wall Research Program clinical researchers, and UNC part-time faculty. Ramsden and his team specialize in studying lipids (fatty acid compounds found in many natural oils) and the role of lipids in aging, especially in chronic pain and neurodegenerative conditions. The UNC team includes Doug Mann and MD in Neurology and Kim Faurot and Ph.D. in Integrative Medicine. Led by.

Migraine, a neurological disorder, is one of the most common causes of chronic pain, loss of working hours, and poor quality of life. Over 4 million people worldwide suffer from chronic migraine headaches (at least 15 migraine headaches per month), and over 90% of patients function or function normally during a seizure that can last from 4 hours to 3 days. I can’t. Women between the ages of 18 and 44 are particularly prone to migraine headaches, affecting an estimated 18% of all American women. Current migraine medications usually provide only partial relief and can have negative side effects such as sedation, addiction or possible addiction.

This study of 182 adults with frequent migraine headaches extends the team’s previous study on the effects of linoleic acid and chronic pain. Linoleic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid commonly found in the American diet from corn, soybeans, and other similar oils, as well as some nuts and seeds. A previous small study by the team investigated whether linoleic acid inflamed the migraine-related pain-treating tissues and pathways of the trigeminal nerve, the largest and most complex of the body’s 12 cranial nerves. They found that a diet low in linoleic acid and high in omega-3 fatty acids (such as those found in seafood) can relieve inflammation in this pain pathway.

During the 16-week dietary intervention, participants were randomly assigned to one of three healthy eating plans. All participants were presented with a meal kit containing fish, vegetables, hummus, salads and breakfast items. One group received an oil-rich, linoleic acid-reduced diet from fatty or fatty fish. The second group received a diet containing high levels of fat fish and high linoleic acid. The third group received a diet containing high linoleic acid and low levels of fatty fish to mimic the average intake in the United States. The diet plan was designed by BethMac Intosh, MPH of the Nutrition and Food Services division of UNC Healthcare.

During the intervention, participants monitor the number, duration, and intensity of migraine headaches, how they affected their ability to function at work, school, and social life, and how often they need to take painkillers. Did. When the study began, participants had an average of 16 days or more of headaches per month, 5 hours or more of migraine pains per day, and despite using multiple headache medications. The baseline score had a serious impact on quality of life.

A diet low in vegetable oil and high in fatty fish reduced total headache time per day, severe headache time per day, and overall headache days per month by 30% compared to the control group. Reduced by 40%. Blood samples from participants in this group also had low levels of pain-related lipids. Despite the frequency of headaches and reduced pain, these same participants reported only a slight improvement in overall quality of life associated with migraine compared to other groups in the study.

“Dietary changes may provide some relief for millions of Americans suffering from migraine pain,” said Lumsden. “It is further evidence that the food we eat can affect the path of pain.”

Researchers found that diet-based interventions that increase omega 3 fat while reducing linoleic acid sources reduce the number of days and effects of migraine headaches while reducing fish oil-based supplements. The need for painkillers said it would serve as a verification of showing better prospects to help. They hope to continue expanding this study to study the effects of diet on other chronic pain conditions.

reference: Lumsden, CE, etc. Dietary changes to n-3 and n-6 ​​fatty acids to reduce headaches in adults with migraine: Randomized controlled trials. BMJ 2021; 374: n1448. Doi: 10.1136 /bmj.n1448.

