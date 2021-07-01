Four additional Covid symptoms you should be aware of, SAGE experts reveal

We are all accustomed to the main symptoms of coronavirus: high temperatures, new and continuous coughing, and loss or change of smell and taste.

However, experts from the Commission of Scientists, who advise the Government of Covid (SAGE), say there are four more viral symptoms that people should be aware of.

The most commonly reported symptoms by those who participated in the National Bureau of Statistics COVID-19 Infectious disease investigations are cough, headache, and malaise.

Read more: 6 new driving styles you need to know-or face a £ 1,000 fine

Professor Calum Semple, a member of SAGE, is one of many experts seeking to expand the official list of symptoms.

“The actual addition of fatigue, headaches, sore throats, and diarrhea will increase catches,” he told BBC Breakfast today (Thursday, July 1).

He added: “The bottom line is that if you feel sick, you may have a slight headache or upset your stomach. You feel really tired and washed away. Especially if you do, you become a Covid. It’s possible, because I’m 20 or 30 years old I take a test.. “

The latest ONS release shows 61% of people who have tested the reported positive symptoms.

Our subscription Free Daily Herts Live Newsletter To send the latest news directly to your inbox, see below.

If you’re looking for a way to keep up to date with the latest news around Hertfordshire, we recommend starting with the HertsLive newsletter. Updates twice daily deliver top news and features directly to your inbox. Select the most important articles of the day to include in your newsletter, including crime, court news, long texts, traffic and travel, food and drink articles. Signing up for the newsletter is easy. All you have to do is do click here Enter your email address. This is one of the many ways you can read important news from HertsLive.

According to ONS, 42% of these reported coughing, 39% reported headaches, and 38% reported fatigue.

Muscle soreness was reported by a quarter of people, and 32% reported sore throat.

On the other hand, one-third reported fever, 21% reported loss of odor, and 15% reported loss of taste.

Another study – the Zoe Covid Symptom study – recently reported that headache, sore throat, and runny nose are currently the most commonly reported symptoms.

Dr Alex Crozier and colleagues, including Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group Sage, who wrote at the BMJ, said that limiting the test to those with fever, cough, taste and odor changes, “missed. It can be delayed or delayed, “suggesting the identification of many Covid cases.”

They suggest that this can “hinder efforts to stop the infection” of the virus.

The group argues that increasing the symptom list can improve the UK’s pandemic response by expanding the criteria for self-isolation and eligibility for symptomatology testing.

Enter your zip code below to find out how many people have been vaccinated in your area.

They said that the “narrow” case definition “restricts” the early detection of infectious people, which limits the efforts of testing and tracing programs.

Non-traditional symptoms “often appear early,” they added.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 11 more symptoms than the UK, and the World Health Organization includes nine more.

They added that UK testing capabilities can now facilitate people with a wider range of symptoms.

However, they acknowledge that testing people with a single non-specific symptomatology can overwhelm the UK’s testing capacity, but “combination of symptoms does not have overwhelming testing capacity. May help identify more cases faster. “

And they said some studies suggest that people of different ages show different symptoms.

They point out that people with non-traditional symptoms have already “bypassed” the current rule that people with classic symptoms should undergo PCR testing.

“It may be helpful to legalize this choice,” they add.

Their author writes: “The UK decision to adopt a narrow case definition was based on ease of communication by avoiding confusion with other infectious diseases and maintaining laboratory competence. This situation is now different— The test ability is high. “

However, they said communication with the general public is important given that currently only half of the classic symptoms can be identified.

They conclude that: “Covid-19 is associated with a variety of symptoms. Many patients have never experienced or first experienced the symptoms that define the official case in the UK, and other symptoms often appear early. ..

“Limiting symptomatology tests to those with these official symptoms can overlook or delay the identification of many Covid-19 cases, hampering efforts to stop the infection.

“By expanding Covid-19’s clinical case definition, self-isolation criteria, and eligibility for symptomatology testing, we may be able to improve our UK pandemic response.”

BBC presenter Andrew Marr, who caught Covid even after being fully vaccinated, first reported cold-like symptoms such as sneezing, sore throat, and slight headaches.

He underwent a PCR test to confirm that he was infected with Covid-19.

Follow Herts Live on the following social media:

Two days after the onset of symptoms, he began to feel a “serious illness” and began to show traditional Covid symptoms such as fever and loss of odor.

It is quite possible that he first showed symptoms of a cold and then Covid, but the first symptom he experienced was the virus that causes Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2. It may have been a non-traditional symptom.

In his article explaining his illness, he writes: “The initial symptoms of this new strain, first identified in India, are very similar to those of a mild cold. Please note that it is very infectious.

“If in doubt, get a PCR test,” he writes.

The Ministry of Health is being asked to comment.