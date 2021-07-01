ASCO and Friends are seeking more cancer patients in the COVID-19 vaccine trial





Vaccines are important for controlling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but cancer patients are mostly excluded from clinical trials testing the effectiveness of such treatments. It must change, says the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and a friend of cancer research. Joint opinion (PDF). More data is needed on how the COVID-19 vaccine affects people with or with a history of cancer. This will ensure that approximately 1.9 million people in the United States diagnosed with cancer this year will know its efficacy and safety. Treatment. Globally, there were about 19 million new cancer cases last year, showing how large this patient population is. ASCO and Friends claim that cancer patients have been “almost universally excluded” from participating in clinical trials of vaccines aimed at treating SARS-CoV-2. Cancer patients are susceptible to the virus and the group says they need to better understand how vaccines affect them. “It is very important to study a sufficient number of patients with a history of cancer or cancer so that they can better understand the extent to which patients with cancer, various types of immunodeficiency, or both respond to the vaccine. “” Said Everett Vaux, MD. , President of ASCO, statement.. A population of similar patients “may have been preferred” towards the start of rapid vaccine development, which the United States and other countries have invested billions of dollars in, but multiple jabs have already been granted emergency use authorization. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the inclusion of cancer patients, ASCOs. My friend insists. The United States has stepped up its vaccination efforts fairly quickly, but may not be able to meet the Biden administration’s goal of vaccination of at least one jab in 70% of adults by July 4. so Research 37.1% of the 342 adolescent and young adult cancer survivors surveyed, announced at the JNCI Dancer Spectrum on Tuesday, said they were hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine. The American Cancer Society states that vaccines are “recommended by many specialized medical groups” for most cancer patients or those with a history of cancer. Suggestion Of discussing it with their doctor. Relation: Warp Speed ​​Initiative has sent clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine to hyperdrive, new research shows ASCO and Friends encourage vaccine manufacturers and study sponsors to prioritize cancer patients in their recruitment efforts by partnering with oncology practices, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and more. Government agencies also encourage and need to encourage these manufacturers, they add. In a statement, Friends President and CEO Dr. Jeff Allen said, “To improve patient access to clinical trials and ensure that new treatments are safe and effective. We need to find the best balance between the methods used. ” Beyond the clinic, actual data on how cancer patients respond to vaccines should be collected and analyzed by public health agencies and researchers, the group says. This is very important because oncologists need more information to properly treat their patients. ASCO and Friends wrote in a statement. Ideal timing between treatment cycles, length of waiting time after stem cell transplantation, immunoglobulin therapy, and other details remain unknown. One bright point: The currently approved COVID-19 vaccine does not contain live virus. This is usually a deterrent to cancer patients, as vaccines containing live viruses “cause viral infections in patients with weakened immune system and can then become infected.”

