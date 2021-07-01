Health
Scientists identify 160 drugs that can be reused for the treatment of covid-19
New Delhi: Scientists have identified 200 approved drugs that are expected to act on covid-19, 40 of which are in clinical trials.
A team led by researchers at the Milner and Gardon Institutes at the University of Cambridge has published a study in the journal Science Advances on sulfasalazine, which is used to treat symptoms such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, and antimalaria drugs. I found a proguanil. May be used to treat covid-19.
Scientists use a combination of computational biology and machine learning to participate in SARS-CoV-2 infections, from proteins that help viruses invade host cells to proteins that are produced as a result of infection. We have created a comprehensive map of proteins.
By examining this network using an artificial intelligence approach, they were able to identify the major proteins involved in the infection and potential biological pathways for the drug.
To date, most of the small molecule and antibody approaches for treating covid-19 are drugs that are currently in clinical trials or have already been approved through clinical trials. Much of the focus has been on some major viral or host targets, or routes such as inflammation in which drug treatment may be used as an intervention.
The team used computer modeling to perform a “virtual screen” of about 2,000 approved drugs and identified 200 approved drugs that could be effective against covid-19. About 40 of these drugs are already in clinical trials, and researchers claim they support the approach they took.
When researchers tested a subset of drugs involved in viral replication, they found that two in particular (the type of drug used to treat antimalaria and rheumatoid arthritis) could block the virus, data-driven. Provided an initial validation of the approach.
“By thoroughly examining the thousands of proteins that play a role in SARS-CoV-2 infection, we will build a network that reveals the relationships between these proteins, whether aggressive or the result of infection. I was able to do it. ” Professor Tony Kozarides, director of the Milner Institute for Treatment, who led the study, said.
“Then, using state-of-the-art machine learning and computer modeling technology, we identified 200 approved drugs that could help treat covid-19. Of these, 160 have ever been affected by this infection. It wasn’t related. This could bring more weapons to the arsenal. Fight the virus. “
The team used artificial neural network analysis to classify drugs that targeted viral replication and drugs that targeted the immune response, depending on the comprehensive role of the target in SARS-CoV-2 infection. We then obtained a subset of those involved in viral replication and tested them using cell lines derived from humans and non-human primates.
“We hope that this potential drug resource will accelerate the development of new drugs for covid-19. Our approach will lead to new variants of SARS-CoV2 and other potential pandemics. We believe it will help us respond quickly to new pathogens, “Dr. Namsik Han, head of computational research and AI at the Milner Institute for Treatment, said.
