Delta Variant: Do I need to resume wearing the mask?

Syracuse, NY-Highly contagious Delta variant Some of the new coronaviruses have reversed progress in some states and other countries.

In the United States, this variant accounts for 25% of new Covid-19 cases and in New York City about 10%. In Los Angeles County, the country’s largest county, residents are being encouraged to wear masks again as the number of cases of Covid-19 surges, primarily due to variants. And Australia, once a model of Covid control, has been shut down again.

Far from what’s happening in New York and Central New York, where vaccination rates are relatively high, he is responsible for infectious diseases at Upstate Medical College, one of the region’s leading experts. One Dr. Stephen Thomas said. We asked Thomas to discuss the implications of the Delta variant and whether we need to worry about it in central New York.

Syracuse.com: How much do you need to worry about delta variants?

Thomas: It’s a real deal and certainly has the potential to set us back nationwide and potentially regionally. This means the northeastern region, not necessarily central New York.

It appears to be at least 60 percent more infectious than the original strain from China. There are at least some signals that it causes a more severe infection, but it still needs to be understood if it is more severe.

What about us? All our numbers look good. Between Crouse and Upstate, this is the smallest number we’ve had at Covid since it started, less than 10 and incredible. Our total number of cases is declining, hospitalizations are declining, and deaths are declining. However, there is still a significant proportion of communities that are not immune and are at risk. This includes everyone under the age of 12 and many in the age group of 12-40.

Q: Q: If I am vaccinated, do I need to worry about variants?

A: Data from the field and the show show that the Pfizer and Modana vaccines can provide protection with two complete doses. There is significant protection against subspecies illness, severe illness, or death.

Looking at the people who died in May (nationwide), the majority (more than 99%) of them were unvaccinated. States with the lowest rates of vaccination have the highest rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Delta variants make up the majority of these cases.

Q: Q: Is it possible to catch and hand over a variant even if it is fully vaccinated?

A: Vaccination seems to have a real benefit in terms of the chance of getting infected and a real benefit in the possibility of giving it to someone else, but it’s certainly not zero. There is still the prospect that vaccination will not get infected and get sick, but there is still the possibility of giving it to someone else.

Q: Q: Do you think you need to wear the mask again?

A: Not so in summer. Especially here, the vaccination rate is high. We will be outdoors, and when you live here anyway, people are a bit physically separated. Currently, there is not much virus distribution.

When autumn comes, it can all change. If this is a bad time, I think it will be autumn. If the varieties have settled, vaccinated to a plateau, and returned to the interior, it would be a very dangerous situation if those planets were aligned.

