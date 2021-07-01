Health
Too much Southern food can cause a sudden heart attack, but a Mediterranean diet reduces risk
However, a new study shows that eating a stable diet of traditional Southern cuisine is 46% more likely to die of sudden cardiac death (when the heart suddenly stops) than those who eat less of those foods. There is a possibility of becoming.
Researchers have found that those who most closely follow the traditional Mediterranean diet have a 26% lower risk of sudden cardiac death than those who rarely eat the Mediterranean diet. However, this was only true for people who had no history of coronary heart disease at the beginning of the study.
“Improvement of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fish, less fried, offal and processed meats, such as a Mediterranean diet, may reduce the characteristics of a southern-style dietary pattern. The risk of sudden cardiac death. ”
Shikany is a professor of medicine in the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Deputy Director of Research.
Stroke belt
The National Institutes of Health-sponsored Regard was designed to discover why “Southern and black Americans have a higher incidence of stroke and related diseases that affect brain health.” The study enrolled 30,239 black and white participants between 2003 and 2007 and followed them for 10 years.
Sikanies and his team investigated data on about 21,000 people. More than half came from the “stroke zone,” a region of 11 states in the southeast where the incidence of stroke is traditionally high. In this study, these states included North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
The study raised some interesting health inequalities and food security concerns, said Dr. Stephen Jurashek, a member of the American Heart Association’s Nutrition Commission who was not involved in the study.
“The author describes the’Southern diet’based on the US geography associated with this dietary pattern, but it’s a mistake to think of it as the diet of choice,” Jurashek said in a statement. ..
“In the United States, the gap in healthy eating between those with and without means continues to widen, and we need to understand the complex social factors that are causing and perpetuating these disparities.” He added.
5 dietary patterns
In this study, we examined five dietary patterns. People who eat sweets on a regular basis. People who mainly ate fast food and other useful items. A “salad and alcohol” pattern that mixes beer, wine, alcohol and salad fixtures. A plant-based diet (such as the Mediterranean). And a traditional southern meal.
“All participants had some adherence to each pattern, but usually stuck to some patterns and not others,” Sikani said. “For example, it is not uncommon for individuals who stick strongly to southern patterns to stick to plant-based patterns, but to a much lower extent.”
In addition to reducing the risk of sudden cardiac death from a plant-based diet, this study found it unusual. People with a history of heart disease who ate a lot of sweets had a 51% lower risk of sudden cardiac death than those who ate it. Some sweets.
Why is that so? Researchers knew nothing, saying, “There was no viable explanation for the reverse association between the risk of sudden cardiac death in people with a history of coronary heart disease and the dietary pattern of sweets.” did.
Plant-based diet
The premise is simple. Eat more vegetables, fruits, and low-fat dairy products while reducing saturated-fat foods and limiting salt intake.
The diet plan includes 3 whole grain products, 4-6 servings of vegetables, 4-6 servings of fruits, 2-4 servings of dairy products, and a few servings of lean meat and nuts / seeds / legumes each day. included.
Say goodbye to refined sugar and flour, except in rare cases. Fats other than olive oil, such as butter, are rarely consumed, if any.
Lean meat can have an unusual appearance, but usually only to add flavor to the dish. Instead, the diet may include eggs, dairy products, and chicken, but in much less than the traditional Western diet. However, fish are a staple.
“Whenever possible, people should evaluate the number of fruit and vegetable servings they consume each day and strive to increase that number to at least 5-6 servings per day, as recommended by the American Heart Association. “Juraschek said. In the statement. “The best is 8-9 servings per day.”
