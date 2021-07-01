World Health Organization recognizes China as malaria free | SmartNews





June 30, World Health Organization Announcement China is certified as malaria free. This decision follows China’s nearly 70 years of scientific research and public health measures to combat the disease. In the 1940s, malaria killed about 300,000 people a year in the country. In 2017, China recorded zero malaria deaths. Dennis Nomile reports that he has applied to WHO for malaria-free certification after finding zero cases of endemic malaria for the fourth consecutive year. Science magazine. The Malaria Eradication Certification Panel, which is independent of WHO, conducted an inspection in May this year and recommended certification. “Today we congratulate the Chinese people for losing the country of malaria,” said WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes. statement.. “Their success was hard-earned and only came after decades of targeted and sustained action.” China is the 40th country to eradicate malaria and is the second certified this year.El Salvador certified as malaria free February.. (There are 61 countries where malaria has never been experienced or has disappeared without active campaigns.) Malaria is caused by parasites carried by Anopheles mosquito. According to the United States, when a mosquito that carries a parasite bites a person, the parasite can flow into the blood and cause high fever, chills, and flu-like symptoms. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Over 90% of malaria cases today are recorded in African countries. In 2019, about 409,000 malaria deaths were recorded, most of them children. By reducing the number of wild mosquitoes and protecting the people at home, the number of malaria cases can be significantly reduced. In the 1980s, before WHO began recommending this practice, China became one of the first countries to repel mosquitoes by widely using pesticide-treated nets. By that time, the country also took decades to work on the “523 Project,” a military research project established by Mao Zedong to combat malaria, reports Sui-Lee Wee. New York Times..Medicinal chemist Meat Yuyu She worked on the 523 project when she isolated the compound artemisinin from the sweet wormwood used in traditional herbal medicine to treat fever. This chemical kills malaria parasites and is now an important part of drugs that fight malaria. This work won the Nobel Prize share in Tu in 2015. “For decades, China’s ability to think out of the box has contributed well to the country in its unique response to malaria and has had a significant spillover effect worldwide,” said WHO Global. Pedro Alonso, director of the malaria program, said in a statement. In 1990, China recorded 117,000 cases of malaria, a 95% reduction in deaths from 50 years ago. In 2010, China organized 13 government ministries to eradicate malaria. The country has identified Yunnan as the highest risk of local malaria cases due to the rainy season, which creates a puddle where mosquitoes can breed. New York Times.. The state also borders on malaria with three countries: Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. China’s “1-3-7” strategy, launched in 2012, requires local health authorities to report a diagnosis of malaria in one day and investigate cases in three days. Residents and staff should take steps to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, such as spraying pesticides on the walls within 7 days. economist..Recent studies have reported that genetic analysis is included to determine if the malaria pathogen is localized or brought into the area by travelers. Science magazine. “With this announcement, China joins the countries that have shown to the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal,” Gebreez said in a statement.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/world-health-organization-certifies-china-malaria-free-180978100/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos