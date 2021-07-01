Teens at risk of obesity, heart attack, diabetes as an adult





July 1, 2021- obesity More likely to have than their slim companion heart attack, Type 2 diabetes, or poor health (self-reported) in their 30s and 40s, according to a new study. Previous studies have reported worsening health in older people, which is one of the first to examine the risk of young adults. And teens obesity Also, they are more likely to become obese after 24 years than other teenagers, High cholesterol, Hypertension, Kidney disease, Heart failure, cancer, Asthma, and Sleep apnea.. The results are from a large US study of how we investigated obesity It affects health between the ages of 11-18 and 33-43. The findings show that “puberty is an important period to prevent the future. Diabetes “Heart attack,” said lead author Jason M. Nagata, MD. “Parents should encourage teenagers to develop healthy behaviors such as regular ones. Physical activity And [eating] A balanced diet, “said Nagata, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, Department of Youth and Young Adult Medicine. “Teenagers need to know that it’s important to be active, join a sports team, and do physical activity with friends,” he says. Pediatricians can also guide and assist teens and their families in developing healthy habits. Physicians should ask young adults about their weight history when assessing their risk of heart disease. However, Nagata, who also deals with adolescents, Eating disorders“I think it’s important to take healthy behaviors, such as a balanced diet and regular physical activity, but teens take more extreme or chaotic feeding behaviors to lose weight. It discourages you from trying. “ Eating disorders include the use of diet pills. laxative, Or Weight loss supplementsOr induce vomiting After eating (Bulimia). Other studies have shown that “using some of these distorted dietary behaviors, [including crash diets], People actually tend to gain more weight in the long run, “he says. The survey was published online as a survey letter on June 21st. Journal of American College of Cardiology.

