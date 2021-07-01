State Health reports 186 new cases and 9 additional deaths – CBS Pittsburgh

Posted by: KDKA-TV News Staff

Harrisburg (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Health Department has 186 new reports Coronavirus Cases and 9 additional deaths.

This has resulted in 1,212,257 cases and 27,687 COVID-19-related deaths across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 hospital has 313 people across the state and 59 patients in the ICU.

According to the state, the total dose of vaccine is 11,685,265 times and 5,402,488 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 60.1% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated, and 62.7% of the entire Pennsylvania population has been first vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 years and older are eligible for vaccination and are eligible for Pfizer vaccine Expanded to children aged 12 to 15 on May 10..

If you have any concerns about the virus, COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

To date, more than 4,770,066 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

There are 72,044 residents and 15,545 licensed long-term care and personal care home employees across the state. Of all deaths, 13,353 were residents of long-term care or personal care facilities.

The state also reports that 29,019 health care workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

