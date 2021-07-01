How COVID-19 mutants acquire more infectivity and resistance to antibodies

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), are constantly changing and becoming more diverse due to mutations. Think of each branch as a branch of a tree, slightly different from the other. Scientists can compare and label them according to their differences.



Typical image

These small differences, or variants, can sometimes appear and disappear. Also, new variants may survive. And some of them can affect the properties of the virus, making it easier for the virus to spread, increasing the severity of related illnesses, and making it resistant to treatments and vaccines.

Scientists have tracked and documented these fluctuations since the outbreak of the pandemic, and depending on how easily and quickly they spread compared to other mutations, mutations of concern (VOCs) and interests. Classified into a mutation (VOI). COVID-19 (Coronavirus Infection), which includes the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), first identified in India and widely recognized for promoting the second wave of coronavirus infection. I will.

Why does the coronavirus mutate?

A team of researchers in the United States have identified ways in which multiple mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer independently create mutants that are more contagious and may be resistant to antibodies.

Covid-19 Variant | Photo: Reuters / Representative Image

“The spikes on the surface of the virus help SARS-CoV-2 invade the host cell,” said Priyambada Acharya, senior author of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Press note..

“Peplomer changes determine the infectivity of the virus-how far and quickly it spreads,” she explained. “Several variations of SARS-CoV-2 spikes occur at different times and locations around the world, but with similar results. To combat this pandemic, the mechanism of these spike mutations. It is important to understand. “

Create a virus imitation and study its behavior

Studies published in the journal Science, Researchers have seen a combination of structural biology and computational analysis to identify changes in viral peaplomers. Cryogenic electron microscopy enabled atomic-level visualization, and binding assays allowed the team to create mimics of live viruses that directly correlate with function in host cells.

Co-author Rory Henderson said that the skeleton of spikes allows researchers to visualize how spikes move and how this movement changes with mutations.

“Various variant spikes do not work the same, but perform the same task. The first variants in South Africa and Brazil use one mechanism, while the UK and mink variants use different mechanisms. I will use it, “he added.

Are current vaccines effective against new variants?

Studies have shown that all variants have an increased ability to bind to the host, especially via the human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor in human cells in the nose, lungs, and other parts of the body. .. This change also created a virus that was less susceptible to antibodies, raising concerns that continued accumulation of spike mutations could reduce the efficiency of current vaccines.



A doctor accompanies a Covid-19 coronavirus-positive baby at the hospital | Photo: AFP / Representative image

However, the government says both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will work against the SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha, beta, gamma and delta, and efficacy tests for the delta plus variant will be available next week.

According to international data presented by ICMR Executive Director Balram Bhargava, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is equally effective against Alpha variants, but has a one-third reduction in neutralizing capacity for Beta and Delta variants. I will. Covishield functionality is reduced 2.5-9 times for Alpha and 2x for Delta, while Pfizer and Moderna functionality is significantly reduced for Delta variants.

In particular, pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech say they are developing additional booster shots to combat the COVID-19 variant of interest.

Need additional COVID-19 precautions?

At this time, none of the new coronavirus variants require new preventive strategies, experts say. The Government of India continues the same public health intervention regardless of variant, including “cluster containment, case isolation and treatment, contact isolation, and enhanced vaccination.”

The importance of human behavior could not be fully emphasized. The more people infected, the more likely it is that a mutation will occur. People follow basic COVID-friendly strategies such as masking, physical distance, frequent hand washing, and limiting the gathering of people in poorly ventilated areas to limit the spread of the virus. is needed.



Scientists are working on Covid-19 samples to find virus variations | Photo: AFP / Representative Image

Experts confirm that large public authorities and health authorities should not overreact to these fluctuations in the new coronavirus and continue to pay attention and test, treatment, and vaccines are still effective. It is recommended to do.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to monitor these mutations to track potential vaccine escape, increased infectivity, and disease severity.