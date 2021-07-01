The Delta COVID-19 variant takes advantage of low vaccination rates and relaxes the rules

The latest alarming coronavirus variants have been rushed to ease global vaccination rates and pandemic restrictions, armed with more shots and boosted their supercharged spread. We are adding new urgency to the drive to delay.

The most used vaccine in Western Europe appears to provide strong protection against highly contagious delta mutants, first identified in India and now widespread in more than 90 countries.

But this week, the World Health Organization “delays the end of the pandemic” with three consecutive wins this week before the virus is better contained, with spread strains, under-immunized populations, mask use and other declines in public health measures. Warned.

The Delta Variant is arranged to take full advantage of these tinks in any country’s armor.

“Extensive vaccination is even more important because the viruses we circulate are actually more contagious than the original wild-type,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Says.

Travel quarantine has resumed in parts of Europe and blockages have occurred in some Australian cities amid concerns about the spread of variants. Some visiting athletes are infected, just as Japan is preparing for the Olympics. This mutation is also causing concern in countries where immunization campaigns are relatively successful, but not enough people to sniff out the virus.

For example, the mutant has one long-anticipated release of the COVID-19 restriction, as cases double about every nine days in the United Kingdom, where almost half of the population is fully vaccinated. I was forced to postpone the month.

In the United States, “still vulnerable to these relapses and rebounds,” said Dr. Hillary Babcock of Washington University in St. Louis.

The variant “can find a gap in our protection,” she said, with suddenly filling hospital beds and intensive care units in Missouri’s least vaccinated southwestern county. Pointed out. With nearly half of the US population immunized, CDC tracking shows that variants are the fastest and lowest rate in the country’s Swath.

However, this variant poses the greatest risk in sparsely vaccinated countries. According to the WHO, mutations are causing an unprecedented increase in cases in Africa, while the region of Bangladesh, which borders India, is also experiencing a surge due to mutant fuels. Fiji, which survived the first year of the pandemic without two viral deaths, is now experiencing a significant outbreak due to this strain, and Afghanistan is desperately seeking oxygen for it. ..

The delta variant remains far from the only version of the coronavirus that is spreading — and you don’t want to catch any kind. Here’s what scientists know so far:

Easier spread is the biggest threat

Scientists believe that delta variants are about 50% more contagious than other types. Researchers are just beginning to bully the reason. However, there are early clues that some mutations may facilitate important steps in how the virus slips into human cells, says Priyambada Acharya, a structural biologist at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. Said.

Still, it is not clear whether higher transmission is all that is why variants are spreading so rapidly. In the UK, restaurants, gyms and other businesses have reopened, and the rise has been seen after deregulation in May, when thousands of fans attended sporting events.

Is it more dangerous?

It’s hard to tell if a delta variant makes people sick. British experts say there are some preliminary signs that could increase hospitalization, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly.

It fueled a devastating COVID-19 surge in India in February, “this time there were a lot more sick people than before,” said Dr. Jacob John of Vellore’s Christian Medical College. But he warned that the “explosion” of the case did not necessarily mean that this version was more dangerous. More cases mean more hospitalizations than usual.

The best protection is a complete vaccination

British researchers have found that two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNtec vaccine or AstraZeneca are slightly less effective in blocking symptomatic disease from delta mutants than previous mutations. ..

However, there are important pitfalls. For delta variants, a single dose has proven to be much less effective than previous versions of the virus. As a result, the UK, which originally widened the gap between doses, has begun to speed up its second shot.

There is little information on whether delta variants can escape other vaccines, such as vaccines developed in China or Russia.

Experts say that the same type of modela vaccine as Pfizer needs to be protected as well. Johnson & Johnson is still studying how the single-dose vaccine counters mutants. The company states that the shot protects against another interesting mutant, the so-called beta mutant, which has emerged in South Africa and is considered the number one challenge for today’s COVID-19 vaccine.

What about masks?

WHO is urging the government not to lift pandemic restrictions too soon. It states that everyone, including vaccinated people, should continue to wear masks, given that the delta variant spreads more easily and there is no 100% effective vaccine.

In the United States, the CDC states that fully vaccinated ones can be mask-free. However, there is no way to know if maskless people are really vaccinated, and local governments can set stricter guidelines. As the Delta variant spread locally this week, health officials in Los Angeles County said they would recommend masks to everyone indoors in public places.

If it is confusing, the more the virus spreads to a particular area, the higher the risk of developing a mild or asymptomatic infection that can spread to unprotected people, even in vaccinated people. Please consider.

In Missouri, make sure that a fully vaccinated Babcock has a mask that pops out immediately when a crowd is encountered.

LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer

•••

