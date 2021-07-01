Studies show that Florida is reducing racial differences in breast cancer mortality risk





July 1st (UPI)- The difference in breast cancer mortality risk between Florida racial groups has narrowed over the last three decades. Study published on Thursday According to the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention. Data show that breast cancer deaths have decreased in black and Hispanic women since 1990 than in white women in the state. However, studies show that black women are still twice as likely to die from the disease, both 5 and 10 years after diagnosis, compared to white women. In a press release, study co-author Robert Hines said, “We have seen improvements in breast cancer survival in all women, especially those in minorities, over the last three decades.” “We need to celebrate progress, but there are ways to achieve fair results for women diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Hines, an associate professor of artificial health sciences at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. According to Hines and his colleagues, the findings are based on an analysis of breast cancer cases and deaths in Florida. Researchers obtained records of more than 250,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer between 1990 and 2015 from the Florida Cancer Data System, which tracks cancer cases in the state. A little less than 80% of the population surveyed were women who self-identified as non-Hispanic whites, nearly 11% were non-Hispanic blacks and 10% were Hispanic whites. Breast cancer deaths gradually declined between 1990 and 2015 in all racial and ethnic groups, according to researchers. For non-Hispanic white women, the 10-year mortality rate decreased from 21% in 1990-1994 to 14% between 2010 and 2015, compared to 36% for non-Hispanic black women over the same period. Reduced from to 26%. There was no significant difference in 5-year or 10-year mortality between Hispanic and non-Hispanic Caucasian women in the last 10 years surveyed. However, 10-year breast cancer mortality in black women if researchers normalize mortality data based on age, insurance status, census poverty, tumor stage, and grade of diagnosis and treatment received. Was only 20% higher than that. White women suggest that access to quality care may be an important factor in inequality. Nationally, breast cancer deaths have declined over the last three decades due to advances in treatment, according to the American Cancer Society. Still, black women tend to be diagnosed later than women in other races and ethnic groups, and are therefore more advanced, the Cancer Society said. “Since the 1980s, there has been growing awareness of the mortality gap from breast cancer and the annoying fact that breast cancer is growing over time,” Hines said. “Huge investments have been made to close or close these disparities, but we wanted to see if it worked,” he said.

