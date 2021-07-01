Secret 5-minute breathing exercise for people over 50

One of the main advantages of Regular exercise When you reach your 40s and 50s, your cardiovascular health improves. It improves blood flow, strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, makes arteries healthy, and reduces the risk of blood clots. Research is increasingly finding that there are other ways to benefit beyond traditional exercise. , such as Walking, running, or weightlifting..

For example Journal of Applied Physiology I found that Dive into the sauna or take a bath Indeed, it can provide similar heart health benefits seen as a result of low to medium intensity aerobic exercise. (Simply put, when your body gets hot, your blood flow increases and your heart rate rises. It’s just a small part of what happens to your body when you go jogging.) Another recent study Annual report of internal medicineFound that people over the age of 50 were able to lose weight while performing ancient meditation Martial arts practice known as Tai Chi..

Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder American Heart Association Journal Found that there are simple, lesser-known breathing exercises that help older people lower blood pressure and enhance vascular health.

Originally developed in the 1980s for people suffering from respiratory problems, High Resistance Inspiratory Strength Training (IMST) requires very strong inhalation of resistance-providing devices. “Imagine sucking hard through a suck-back tube,” explains the author of CU Boulder. Official release.. This exercise is known to strengthen not only the diaphragm, but also the respiratory muscles (the “inspiratory” muscles).

According to researchers, IMST was usually prescribed to people to do “low resistance” for 30 minutes a day. These days, like HIIT, they are used as faster, more resistant personnel to “improve cardiovascular, cognitive, and sports performance.”

A new study sought to test the effectiveness of the stronger IMST, which "helps older people dodge cardiovascular disease."

The researchers recruited 36 healthy volunteers between the ages of 50 and 79 with healthy blood pressure levels. Some volunteers performed “high resistance” IMST for 5 minutes for only 6 weeks, while others performed the same amount of IMST with low resistance for the same period. It essentially acted as a placebo.

At the end of the study, those who exercised more intensely had a 9-point decrease in systolic blood pressure. “It generally outweighs the decline achieved by walking 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week,” he said. Author of the study. “The reduction is equal to the effect of some hypotensive drug regimens.”

“We maintained most of the improvements six weeks after we stopped running IMST.”

Dr. Daniel Craighead, an assistant professor of integrated physiology at the University of Colorado at Boulder, said:

A previous scientific study found that postmenopausal women “do not benefit as much from aerobic exercise programs as men when it comes to vascular endothelial function” unless they are taking estrogen supplements. I have made it clear. Lining of your blood vessels. IMST does so. “If aerobic exercise does not improve this important measure of cardiovascular health in postmenopausal women, they need another lifestyle intervention to improve it,” Craighead said in a release. “This may be that.”

This study points out that previous studies have linked IMST to sports performance. “When I’m running a marathon, my respiratory muscles get tired and start stealing blood from my skeletal muscles,” said Craighead. “The idea is that if you increase the endurance of these respiratory muscles, that won’t happen and your legs won’t get too tired.”

Marathon runner Craighead himself states that he personally uses IMST in his training plans.

Now, keep in mind that IMST is not a replacement for traditional exercise. Rather, it means companion exercise, a complementary activity that can be done to help the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, improve overall health, and strengthen defenses against heart disease. But how do you do that?

As Craighead points out, you can do it at home “in 5 minutes while watching TV”. Researchers are developing apps that provide instruction at home, as former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicom did with the Headspace app.

Until then, you need a device called an inspiratory muscle trainer that you put in your mouth when you're blocking your nose to provide resistance. One company that offers them is called Power breath. To use it, take 30 "intense" breaths in 5 minutes.