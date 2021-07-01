Turnbull Barbarian Vaccine Deployment “Failure” | Cloakwell Gazette





Former liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has accused the Morrison administration of deploying vaccines as a phenomenal failure. In a stinging rebuke, Turnbull said Australia would not be allowed to fully vaccinate only 8 percent of its population. He said the government was responsible for failing to buy enough vaccines. “It’s just that we couldn’t do one of the federal government’s most important tasks of vaccination of the country, which is very disappointing,” Turnbull told ABC. “I can’t think of any more black-and-white failures in the administration,” he said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison raised a week-long competing claim on vaccine advice after highlighting the way young people would receive AstraZeneca on Monday. Thursday’s Expert Immunology Committee reiterated the advice that Pfizer is preferred by all people under the age of 60 because of the rare blood clots associated with AstraZeneca. Turnbull said Morrison made a mistake and confused the message about the vaccine. “I don’t know if it was just a balloon. I don’t know if Scott had workshoped it before. I don’t know,” Turnbull said. “But the fact that many other prime ministers and chief medical officers oppose it is very loud and clearly undermines confidence in the vaccine.” More than 12 million people have been blocked for fear of developing a contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Turnbull said the government had put too many eggs in one basket by not buying any more vaccine types. “These blockades are the result of no vaccination, which is a major failure,” he said. Before explaining that it was a phenomenal failure of the executive branch, Turnbull said there was no point in how terrible the mistake was. Thursday was a record day when more than 160,000 people were vaccinated nationwide. Vaccine deployment will be on the agenda of the national cabinet when state and territory leaders meet with Morrison on Friday. After the prime minister demands a reduction of up to 80 percent of the current level, the international passenger cap could also be reduced. Treasury Minister Simon Birmingham cited India’s travel bans and restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic as an example of response restrictions. “We are willing to adjust based on the changed risk profile and we will always consider it,” he said. Australian Associated Press

