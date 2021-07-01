Regeneron (REGN) Genetics Center Discovers GPR75 Gene Mutation Protects From Obesity





Published in Science People with these protective mutations report a 54% reduction in their risk of obesity Regeneron used VelociGene® technology to create mice with similar protective mutations that are resistant to obesity Regeneron has already created potential treatments to combat obesity using Veloc Immune® technology and collaborator Alnylam's siRNA technology. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: rain) Today, scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC) GPR75 Genes associated with protection against obesity.As reported in ScienceAlmost 650,000 people were sequenced to find rare individuals with this genetic "psychic", providing new insights into the genetic basis of obesity. Potential therapies that mimic these genetic psychic powers have been developed at Regeneron. VelocImmune Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Technology and new technology by collaborators such as It is estimated that more than a billion people may be suffering from obesity (body mass index) [BMI] In collaboration with collaborators, RGC scientists have individuals with at least one inactive copy. GPR75 Genes have a low BMI, tend to weigh about 12 pounds on average, and have a 54% lower risk of obesity than genes without mutations. Protective "loss of function" mutations were found in 1 in 3,000 sequenced individuals. "Discovery of protective genetic psychic powers such as: GPR75George D. Jancopros, MD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, said: With an eight-year history, the Regeneron Genetics Center can maximize the potential of genetic medicine by directing where to deploy cutting-edge approaches such as gene editing, gene silencing, and viral vector technology. To. " As part of the research that led to the discovery, RGC scientists analyzed anonymized genetic and related health data from 645,000 volunteers from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Mexico. One of the largest studies to date at the Regeneron Genetics Center, this study uses data in collaboration with the Geisinger Health System, New York Medical College, Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Population Health, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). It was carried out. From Mexico City Prospective Study, Gaisinger's MyCode Community Health Initiative, UK Biobank. The Regeneron team worked with Dr. Schwartzman and Dr. Garcia's lab at New York Medical College to validate the findings in genetically engineered mice using Regeneron. FastGene Technology lacking a copy of GPR75 gene. Such mice weighed 44% less than unmutated mice when both groups were fed a high-fat diet. "This is a game-changing discovery that continuous intervention can improve the lives and health of millions of people who often deal with elusive obesity," said the Gaisinger Obesity Institute. Said Christopher D. Still, director of the. Gaisinger Medical Center. "The behavioral and environmental relationships with obesity are well understood, GPR75 Helps combine puzzle pieces to better understand the effects of genetics. Further research and evaluation is needed to determine whether losing weight in this way can reduce the risk of conditions commonly associated with high BMI, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver. is. " Regeneron scientists are pursuing multiple therapeutic approaches based on Regeneron's strengths in genetics-based drug discovery and development. GPR75, Antibodies, small molecules, gene silencing, etc. "Discovery GPR75 Dr. Alice Barras, MD, Senior Vice President of Regeneron and Head of the Regeneron Genetics Center, said: A long line of protective human genetics discoveries that spurred new treatment programs at Regeneron. The pace is only accelerating as we work to reveal more and more about the human genome and quickly translate those discoveries into new drug development. "

