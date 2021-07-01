What you need to know when applying sunscreen





Post-pandemic events and vacation summers mean that protecting your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun is more important than ever.

After more than a year of pandemic restrictions, people are enjoying a summer full of families, local events, and long-awaited vacations. But all that fun in the sun means protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. News 8 has compiled a list of answers to some common sunscreen questions. Yes, sunscreen will expire. FDA requests All sunscreens have an expiration date. If the bottle is not labeled, the sunscreen is considered expired 3 years after purchase. When should I apply sunscreen? FDA recommends Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going out for maximum benefit. Must be reapplied every 2 hours. For swimming and sweating, it should be reapplied more often. You need to apply sunscreen even if it’s cloudy Sun damage is still possible.. What is a wide spectrum sunscreen? The sun produces two types of ultraviolet light. According to the Cleveland ClinicUVB rays are the cause of sunburn and skin cancer, and UVA rays cause wrinkles and other signs of aging. SPF only shows UVB protection for sunscreenHowever, sunscreens that provide a “wide spectrum” protect against both UVB and UVA rays. What does SPF really mean? SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. The higher the SPF, the higher the protection. A common misconception about SPF is that the numbers are related to the length of time they are in the sun. According to the FDA, SPF is not directly related time Exposure to the sun amount Of exposure to the sun. If my makeup contains SPF, do I need sunscreen? Doctor’s attention Most make-ups with SPF lack proper protection against UV rays, so it may be best to apply additional sunscreen before making up. Can sunscreen be waterproof? FDA insists There is no such thing as waterproof sunscreen. However, sunscreens can be “water resistant”. Sunscreens labeled “water resistant” should indicate whether they are effective for 40 or 80 minutes when swimming or sweating. Can I get a sunburn with sunscreen on? To some extent, it may depend on the sunscreen you are using. As mentioned above, UVA rays are a source of signs of aging.But they Also responsible for the formation of sunburn.. This means that you can get a tan even if you are using a sunscreen that does not have a wide spectrum. Can I get enough vitamin D by applying sunscreen? Okay. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Clinical studies have never found that sunscreen use leads to inadequate vitamin D levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wqad.com/article/news/health/sun-safety-what-to-know-when-applying-sunscreen/526-970664e2-b22a-4031-be3d-147b592af481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

