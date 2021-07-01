“Game Changer”: An Australian study found that men taking PrEP had a 90% reduction in HIV infection. AIDS and HIV

Nearly 10,000 gay and bisexual men New South Wales A new study found that people who took the HIV prophylaxis PrEP as part of a three-year study had 90% lower transmission rates than would otherwise be expected.

In a research study conducted by the Kirby Institute between 2016 and 2019, they initially took the drug for free, but from 2018 they moved to pay $ 40 per month when PrEP was subsidized by the benefit scheme. We tracked 9,709 men.

A total of about 30 HIV infections between groups during the study period were 2 out of 1,000 participants each year.

Professor Andrew Grurich of the Kirby Institute, who led the study, said the transmission was about 90% lower than the researchers expected if the man was not taking PrEP.

“This study actually showed that it continues to work very well. This is a group, historically we would have expected to have [transmission] At a rate of about 20 / 1,000, this is about 90% lower than expected without PrEP. It’s a really, really, really surprisingly effective intervention at the population level. “

Grulich said men diagnosed with HIV during the course of the study were not taking PrEP pills daily, as advised at the time of infection.

“We did not see any cases where daily PrEP failed.”

“By taking PrEP, I knew that I was responsible for my health, regardless of the condition of others,” says Tony Nhan, who participated in the NSW PrEP trial.

Tony Nan, a 30-year-old from Erskineville who attended the trial, said the move to PrEP eliminated the risk of condoms breaking and reduced the stigma associated with taking the test.

“We need to reduce stigma by making testing a normal part of our daily lives and not ashaming others,” he said. “By taking PrEP, I knew that I was responsible for my health, regardless of the condition of others.”

HIV prevalence among gay and bisexual men in New South Wales has fallen by 40% since the introduction of PrEP and 70% in the gay suburbs of Sydney.

“It’s pretty unusual. So 70% make us feel what the potential for PrEP is. [the need] Please put it out more widely, “he said. “It’s really a game changer that allows us to dream of eradicating HIV.”

Grulich said the focus should now be on the community, people under the age of 25, and those who have stopped taking PrEP, which is at greater risk.

In 2020, a total of 206 people were diagnosed with HIV in New South Wales. Earlier this year, the state government announced plans to eradicate HIV by 2025.

Some of the suggestions include making PrEP more accessible and trying out new technologies such as injectable PrEP.

Nationally, the Australian Federation of AIDS Organizations states that a $ 53 million investment is needed to eradicate HIV across Australia by 2025. Rate regardless of visa status.

Having sex with a man Using on-demand PrEP instead of the daily version of a man taking 2 tablets at least 2 hours before sex and then 1 tablet daily for 2 days is another thing that promotes uptake That was the way Grulich said.

“You will not be injured in such a short course of PrEP. If taken correctly, you will be protected.”

Nan said there was friction to get PrEP from his GP first after the trial because they weren’t informed about the medication. He said it would be easier if there were more options to get PrEP.

“This may include a self-examination or home exam, or you may be able to get the results by text or email instead of accessing the GP after the exam.”