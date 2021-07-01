Health
Zuranoron relieves the main symptoms of postpartum depression
Zlanorone has proven safe and effective in reducing the symptoms of postpartum depression in Phase III clinical trials.
Patients taking Zlanoron, a clinical trial treatment for depressive disorder, showed a significant improvement in their depressive score on day 15 compared to patients in the placebo group (-17.8 points vs. -13.6 points, respectively). ), Said Christina Deligiannidis, MD, of the Finestein Institute. Medical research in Manhaset, New York, and colleagues.
Significant reduction in Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17) score compared to placebo group, as early as day 3 (difference -2.7, 95% CI -5.1 to -0.3) to day 1 zulanolone group Was observed in. 45 (-4.1, 95% CI -6.7 to -1.4), they write: JAMA Psychiatry..
About three-quarters of women who took Zuranoron had a 50% or greater reduction in their depression score after two weeks of treatment. In addition, 48% were in remission during that period.
“Women with postpartum depression who participated in this study had a rapid decrease in both depression and anxiety symptoms,” said Deligian Nidis. Today’s MedPage..
Deligiannidis added that the study was “the first oral neuroactive steroid tested in women with postpartum depression” and that the drug could be a fast-acting option for patients. Brexanolone (Zulresso) is now available to patients in clinical practice, and patients receive selective serotonin or norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SSRI or SNRI) to treat perinatal or postpartum mood disorders. It may be administered. Clinicians may see the results of these standard treatments between 8 and 12 weeks, Deligiannidis said.
She added that Zlanoron’s 14-day course will change the paradigm of how to treat patients in this group. “This study is promising because it is the first step towards a very different way of treating women with postpartum depression,” she said.
“Zuranoron looks very promising and could be the first effective oral treatment with signs of postpartum depression,” said Dr. Cheryl Kingsburg, director of obstetrics and gynecology behavioral medicine at Cleveland University Hospital. Stated.
Kingsburg, who was not involved in this study, Today’s MedPage Brexanolone is available as an IV drip, but via email that Zuranolone is a highly needed oral alternative. “Clinicians are safe and effective in postpartum depression, rapidly reducing the symptoms that patients can tolerate and are as safe and easy to use as current standard treatments for SSRIs and SNRIs with no signs of postpartum depression. Needs treatment, “she said.
Deligiannidis et al. State that about 13.2% of new mothers experience symptoms of postpartum depression. Postpartum depression is one of the most common complications during and after pregnancy, but it is poorly diagnosed and poorly treated.
In 2019, Brexanolone became the first and only drug Approved By the FDA, especially for postpartum depression. Brexanolone is currently under the Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) protocol and will be administered IV in a clinical setting for 60 hours. Zlanorone has a similar mechanism to this drug, but is designed to be taken orally once daily.
The Deligiannidis group Double-blind randomized trial Evaluate the safety and efficacy of Zuranoron. The trial was conducted at 27 facilities in the United States and was conducted between January 2017 and December 2018. All participants were 18-45 years old, within 6 months of postpartum, and had signs of postpartum depression during the third trimester up to 1 month of postpartum. The HAMD-17 score at baseline was 26 or higher.
Patients who received the intervention took 30 mg of zulanolone once daily, but reduced the dose to 20 mg if the initial dose was unacceptable. The study investigators performed a post-treatment evaluation in an outpatient clinic and followed participants for up to 45 days.
A total of 148 patients completed treatment, 76 in the Zuranolone group and 72 in the placebo group. Of all patients who completed treatment with zulanolone, 3 reduced the dose to 20 mg.
The average age of the patients was 29 years in the Zlanoron group and 27 years in the placebo group. In both groups, more than half of the participants were white and about 40% were black. At baseline, approximately 18% of patients in the Zlanorone group and 21% in the placebo group reported taking stable doses of antidepressants.
On day 15, patients taking Zlanorone experienced remission (OR 2.53, 95% CI 1.24-5.17) or HAMD-17 response (≥50% score reduction; OR 2.63, 95% CI 1.34-5.16). It was more than double the chance of doing it. To the people of the placebo group. The researchers also observed an improvement in overall and maternal function in patients who took Zlanoron.
The most common side effects reported with Zuranoron were drowsiness, headache, dizziness, upper respiratory tract infections, diarrhea, and sedation. One patient in each group experienced a serious adverse event. One patient in the Zuranoron cohort experienced confusion and sedation, and one in the placebo group developed pancreatitis.
Deligiannidis and colleagues acknowledged that the results of the US population may not be generalized at the global level. In addition, the follow-up period ended on day 45, so the sustained effect of treatment beyond this period is unknown.
In further trials, zulanolone will be evaluated at various doses over a long period of time. However, as many women still tolerate the symptoms of postpartum depression without treatment, Deligiannidis said it is important for clinicians to identify patients at risk.
“There are a large number of women who are undetected or untreated,” she said. “We encourage clinicians to screen women for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.”
Last updated: July 1, 2021
Disclosure
This study was funded by Sage Therapeutics.
Deligiannidis and co-authors have disclosed external funding from Sage, Vorso, Janssen, and NIH.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/depression/93383
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]